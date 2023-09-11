5 best Minecraft servers with dungeons

Dungeon-based Minecraft servers give users a distinctive and exciting gaming experience that's packed with difficult quests, dramatic battles, and treasures. Minecraft has tons of different types of extremely fun servers, but servers that are survival or MMO based are often some of the most fun, especially when they incorporate dungeons.

This article will examine the top five dungeon-filled Minecraft servers that have won over gamers with their engaging gameplay. These servers offer a thrilling journey for all Minecraft fans.

Minecraft servers that include dungeons are lots of fun

5) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a server that never gets boring (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a Minecraft server known for its intense PvP battles and challenging dungeons. With a focus on strategic gameplay and faction wars, MoxMC creates a competitive atmosphere where players must conquer dungeons to gain power and expand their influence. These dungeons are meticulously designed with various traps, puzzles, and formidable enemies, creating a thrilling and rewarding experience for players.

What sets MoxMC apart is the wide range of dungeons available. From beginner-friendly dungeons to end-game challenges, the server caters to all skill levels. Each dungeon offers unique rewards and valuable loot, providing players with a sense of accomplishment as they traverse the treacherous paths and defeat powerful bosses. With its immersive dungeons and intense PvP battles, MoxMC guarantees an adventure unlike any other.

If you're looking to play on a server with amazing lore, this is the server for you. It has a truly well-put-together storyline and countless hours of content.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

4) Dungeon Realms

IP address: play.dungeonrealms.net

Dungeon Realms is an extremely fun server (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft server Dungeon Realms offers a compelling RPG experience. Dungeon Realms allows you to savor and conquer its countless dungeons with its expansive open world and complex plot. Each dungeon is painstakingly created with difficult puzzles, intimidating adversaries, and secret treasures, ranging from ancient castles to ethereal woodlands.

Dungeon Realms stands out because of its emphasis on character growth and improvement. Those who successfully complete dungeons rise to the rank of genuine champions on the server as they receive experience, powerful gear, and new skills. Players are hooked for hours on end by the server's rich RPG components, captivating quests, and engaging dungeons.

The wonderful server's world is called Andalucia, and it has countless wonders for you to experience with friends or on your own. Dungeon Realms is truly an incredible roleplay server for those who are a fan of those.

Average player count: 5 - 25

3) RexKraft

IP address: play.rexkraft.com

RexKraft always has new exciting content (Image via Mojang)

RexKraft provides gamers with a dungeon experience that is utterly immersive and digs deep into Minecraft's underworld. RexKraft encourages players to undertake risky journeys inside its labyrinthine dungeons with an emphasis on exploration and survival. These dungeons, which range from gloomy caverns to antiquated ruins, are full of difficult mobs, well-kept secrets, and priceless treasures just waiting to be found.

The variety of RexKraft's dungeons is one of its best qualities. As a result of each dungeon's distinct theme and gameplay elements, you are always up against fresh obstacles. To keep you interested and ready to explore, RexKraft also frequently updates and adds new dungeons.

This server has tons of different things to try out, such as quests, PvPing other players, and picking up jobs. If you're a fan of learning and becoming rich and powerful on a server that incorporates an amazing economy into the game, RexKraft is a fantastic choice.

Average player count: 25 - 75

2) The Cavern

IP address: mc.thecavern.net

The Cavern has a fantastic playerbase (Image via Mojang)

The Cavern is a Minecraft server that boasts a vast network of interconnected dungeons, providing endless exploration and excitement. This server offers a diverse range of dungeon types, ensuring that players never run out of new challenges. With each dungeon offering different quests, puzzles, and unique bosses, The Cavern promises an immersive and engaging gameplay experience.

What sets The Cavern apart is its focus on community and cooperative play. Many dungeons require players to work together to overcome challenges, fostering a sense of teamwork and camaraderie. The server's active and friendly community ensures that you always have allies to embark on your dungeon adventures with.

The Cavern also has slimefun and tons of fun server-hosted tournaments to conquer. You will not have to worry too much about dying as keep inventory is enabled on this server.

Average player count: 15 - 100

1) CraftersLand

IP address: ddss.craftersland.net

On the Minecraft server CraftersLand, players can explore a wide variety of dungeons. These dungeons are an alluring challenge for those wishing to improve their gaming experience because they are stocked with valuable loot, uncommon items, and lethal foes.

The procedural dungeon generation in CraftersLand is one of its most notable aspects, and every dungeon is exciting because of this unpredictability. Players looking for a hard and rewarding dungeon experience will find CraftersLand to be an exciting server because of its plethora of dungeons and focus on survival.

This server is also known as Dungeons Dragons and Space Shuttles and has tons of amazing content for space exploration. If you're a fan of modded Minecraft, you can play this server with the FTB Ultimate Reloaded Modpack.

Average player count: 40 - 150