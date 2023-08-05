7 best Minecraft spaceship builds

In the game Minecraft, users can let their imaginations run wild and create astonishing things. Spaceships are one of the game's most intriguing and impressive creations. We'll look at seven amazing Minecraft spaceship designs in this article that will transport you to the outer reaches of the virtual cosmos.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

These Minecraft spaceship build ideas are legendary

1) SteamPunk SpaceShip

The SteamPunk SpaceShip is a must-see for people who enjoy the aesthetics of the steampunk subgenre. The futuristic idea of space travel is combined with the intricate cogs and gears of the steampunk design in this spaceship project. Stone, wood, and many other blocks are uniquely combined in this build to create a compelling and eye-catching vessel.

The interior is decorated with style and includes luxurious furnishings, unique-looking navigational tools, and much more. The build made by the YouTuber Twin Saw would look incredible if created on a roleplay server.

2) Spaceship House

The Spaceship House is a stunning fusion of contemporary and futuristic design. This build boasts a variety of elements that genuinely set it apart in addition to serving as a distinctive residence.

The Spaceship House offers gamers a fashionable and comfortable living place because of its amazing appearance and roomy interior. It has a number of stories, each with a distinct function, including enough room for a living area, a control room, and an observation deck.

If you're an experienced builder, you should definitely try building this on your survival server. This spaceship was constructed by the YouTuber KIMS STUDIO.

3) Huge Spaceship

The Huge Spaceship, as its name suggests, is a massive construction that will astound players with its size and scope. This gigantic spacecraft design is a true engineering marvel in addition to being a brilliant piece of architecture.

This build has it all, from its enormous hangar bays to a sophisticated command center. There is incredible attention to detail, especially in the interior of the build, which has a thoughtfully planned living space. The Huge Spaceship is proof of the infinite potential in Minecraft. Anyone whose favorite color is orange will enjoy this build made by the YouTuber MrBlockHead.

4) Colonial One Spaceship

The Colonial One Spaceship is a magnificent model inspired by the iconic TV series Battlestar Galactica. It will carry players deep into the sci-fi universe in style with its astounding scale and meticulous detailing.

Every element of the Colonial One Spaceship oozes grandeur and sophistication, from the streamlined, aerodynamic exterior to the painstakingly planned interiors. The Colonial One Spaceship is ideal for gamers who want to fully immerse themselves in the Battlestar Galactica universe but also love Minecraft. This spaceship was designed by the YouTuber Lord Dakr.

5) Futuristic Spaceship

The Futuristic Spaceship is a technological and artistic achievement that pushes the limits of what is conceivable in Minecraft. Clean lines and modern architecture give this spaceship build a sleek and minimalistic appearance.

The spaceship has an aesthetic that makes it seem like it's equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as holographic control interfaces, power systems that are energy-efficient, and cutting-edge propulsion engines. This build is another design by the YouTuber MrBlockHead.

6) Easy Spaceship

The Easy Spaceship is a great place to start if you've never built a spaceship in Minecraft before. This project is appropriate for novices because it features a very simple design that is quite easy to copy. The Easy Spaceship retains a slim and small silhouette that gamers who favor simplicity will appreciate. With a lovely combination of curves, slopes, and windows, this construction manages to convey the idea of a spaceship despite its rather barebones design.

Players that wish to set off on their space adventures without being intimidated by complex builds should definitely consider it. This build doesn't have room for an interior, so if you're also looking for a place to live, you'll have to consider a different spaceship from this list. This is the third fabulous build from the YouTuber MrBlockHead.

7) Small Spaceship

The Small Spaceship is the perfect choice for players looking for a cozy and intimate spacecraft. The build features a compact design that offers all the necessary amenities for space travel, including an interior with enough room to be comfortable.

Due to its petite nature, the Small Spaceship is a delightful build that Minecraft players can relax and try out. This small spaceship tutorial was created by the fantastic YouTuber Sorren DC.