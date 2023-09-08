7 best Minecraft submarine builds

Minecraft lets you explore large oceans and find hidden treasures. However, what if you could take your underwater explorations to an entirely new level? In Mojang’s sandbox game, submarine structures provide a fascinating and different approach to building. While you cannot operate these builds, they serve as amazing homes and just look incredible.

This article examines the best Minecraft submarine builds, each of which offers a unique design and functionalities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

OceanGate Titan Submersible and other amazing Minecraft submarine builds

1) Steampunk Submarine Base

The Steampunk Submarine Base is a superb option for those who want a Minecraft submersible with retro-futuristic aesthetics. This construction features an eye-catching style. The brass and copper embellishments perfectly capture the spirit of steampunk. Control rooms, housing quarters, and even an observatory for peering into the ocean's depths can be found inside the structure.

The Steampunk Submarine Base offers a distinctive immersive experience that combines aesthetic and practicality. This incredible build was designed by YouTuber AdieCraft.

2) Subnautica Cyclops Submarine

The Subnautica Cyclops Submarine is a creation influenced by Subnautica. It mimics the magnificent Cyclops submarine that appears in the game.

The Subnautica Cyclops Submarine's interior features roomy living accommodations and a docking bay for smaller vehicles. This structure is also a vehicle for exploration, but since these builds aren't actually able to move, it would make for a fantastic build on a roleplay server. Players can then enter the ocean and experience the fun of an underwater headquarters.

This tutorial was made by YouTuber Anderistic.

3) OceanGate Titan Submersible

The OceanGate Titan Submersible is a Minecraft replica of the real-world submarine that was recently lost in the sea while touring the Titanic wreckage. It provides a commanding view of the undersea world, thanks to its modern design.

The OceanGate Titan Submersible is a great option for those who want a genuine and immersive deep-sea base experience, thanks to its meticulous attention to detail, from the outside paint scheme to the interior.

This submarine was built by YouTuber GARRETT2BY4.

4) Type VII Submarine

The legendary World War II submarine of the same name served as the inspiration for the Type VII Submarine. With its gray exterior and periscope tower, this design perfectly reflects the spirit of the time. Its interior is divided into levels with areas for everything you could think of.

Players have the option to fully immerse themselves in the World War II experience or simply live in the underwater environment in style. For those looking for a historical depiction in their Minecraft environment, the Type VII Submarine is a fantastic option. This build was created by YouTuber MC Foxy.

5) Subnautica Atlas Class Submarine

Minecraft's Subnautica Atlas Class Submarine will excite fans of Subnautica. The futuristic and resourceful submarine perfectly reflects the character of the game. The inside is roomy and equipped with research stations, cupboards for storage, and equipment for ocean exploration. This build gives players the opportunity to recreate the survival and exploration experience of Subnautica within the world of Minecraft.

The Subnautica Atlas Class Submarine is a superb option for fans of both games and those searching for an exciting marine adventure. This build was designed by YouTuber and builder Trydar.

6) Kosatka Submarine

Grand Theft Auto Online's Kosatka is the inspiration for this build.

The Kosatka Submarine's interior includes tons of room for anything you may want to store inside and even tons of room if you'd like to live in it while playing a survival server. It is a great option for anyone looking for espionage and adventure in their Minecraft world, thanks to its stylish design and functional functionality.

This build was made by YouTuber Doni Mine. The tutorial is very easy to follow, and the vehicle can be made with ease by new or experienced players.

7) 212 Class Submarine

The 212 Class Submarine is a well-known illustration of a military submarine in Minecraft. It has a sleek appearance, a gray shell, and several propellers. This incredibly designed masterpiece was constructed by popular YouTuber NewFreedomMC. It offers players the chance to build a naval design that boasts realism and military functionality.

The 212 Class Submarine gives Minecraft submariners a thrilling and realistic experience, whether they're role-playing or reenacting historical events.