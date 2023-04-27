5 best Minecraft zoo builds

If you're a Minecraft player, you've probably spent at least some time building things. Maybe you wanted to make your house look pretty or maybe you were more interested in building an elaborate fortification around your base so no one could get in. People make incredible builds every day and show them off all over the internet.

They are able to play creative or survival mode to make these creations, the latter of which is usually perfect for builders. Two of the biggest aspects of Minecraft are the building and the animals.

So, have you ever considered building a zoo? It's great for kids and adults alike because it's fun and interactive — and there's no better way to spend some wholesome time than playing with animals, especially in Minecraft! This article will list five of the best zoo builds you can build.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft zoo builds make for lots of fun with animals

1) Big zoo

This big zoo is one of the best builds for any Minecraft server, and it's not even close. It has everything you could possibly want: plenty of animals, and rooms for tons of visitors, attractions, restaurants, shops...you name it! If you're looking to create your own experience in Minecraft, then there's no better choice than this creation by YouTuber Zekken-ZK.

This zoo has at least five different areas where animals can live and the main area to be the entrance area before you see any of the animals. The build would be optimal to build on a creative server. It is possible to create it in survival, but it would be quite hard to retrieve all the resources and animals.

2) Animal petting zoo

In a zoo, the animals should be able to walk around and interact with each other. They also need to be able to interact with the players, who can pet them and maybe even ride them. This can be done fairly simply, but it can always be hard to make an area look nice. This is a good example of a zoo in Minecraft!

It is quite a small build, which would make it fun to attempt to build in survival. You can get animals from sheep to pollar bears to live together in the petting zoo! This structure was created by the creator RiceBall Builds, who truly did a great job making this incredible YouTube tutorial.

3) Zoo exhibit

If you're new to the world of Minecraft zoos and want to get started with a simple build, this is the one for you. The exhibit has a large number of animals and provides a variety of both predators and prey. It also has plenty of space for them all to roam around in their own little areas - you can even add in some trees or rocks if you want!

To make the best possible zoo, you should be on the most updated version of Minecraft, as not all animals were present earlier. This YouTube tutorial was made by The Crafting Cow. It is extremely easy to watch and understand, making it great for all new and experienced builders.

4) Small zoo

A small zoo is another great way to start building. It can be built in any biome, but it's best if you choose one that has some trees and grass nearby, and whatever animals you are most interested in capturing.

You can place them on or around these blocks. But keep in mind that they won't go far from their enclosures unless they're released by someone else, so you'll have to leave food and friends in each area.

When building a zoo, make sure not to put too many animals in one area as it will quickly become crowded! If you find yourself running out of space for new exhibits, consider expanding your layout or adding another section altogether! This incredible creation was constructed by the YouTuber HALNY.

5) Zoo entrance

This is a simple, yet effective way to make your zoo feel more like a real place. The entrance can be anything from a large gate with signs that say "Welcome to the zoo" or even just an archway made out of stone (similar to a lot of zoos in real life).

This build was made by the YouTuber THEREKTREX and it's just the start of a much bigger zoo build. The Minecraft structure is absolutely legendary once completed, and is definitely a build that can keep you occupied for hours on end! Any player looking to attempt this should always use creative mode, and only go for survival if they want to test their skills and patience.

