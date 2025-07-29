5 best mods to use with Minecraft Distant Horizons

Distant Horizons is one of the most demanding Minecraft mods out there. This is because it drastically increases the render distance of the game, allowing players to load and see hundreds of chunks. Even though these extra chunks render in low quality, they significantly alter the game's appearance and feel.

Since this mod is quite resource-intensive to run, players can utilize support mods to optimize FPS and performance in the game. On the other hand, other mods can add new features to the game, making it look great with Distant Horizons. Here is a list of such Minecraft mods.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great Minecraft mods to use with Distant Horizons

1) Sodium

Sodium is a highly useful mod that optimizes chunk rendering (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Sodium is one of the most popular performance mods that allow players to squeeze a lot more performance from the game. It essentially optimizes how the chunks render, so that when players roam around their world, they do not encounter any stuttering. Apart from that, the mod also enables shader support since it packs the Iris Shaders mod as well.

Additionally, Sodium mod also has other performance settings like entity culling, fog occlusion, etc.

2) Techtonic

Tectonic massively amplifies the terrain generation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Tectonic is a terrain generation mod that drastically changes how a Minecraft world is rendered. This mod creates some extremely massive mountains, valleys, and other natural features, which are much larger than vanilla terrains. As the picture above clearly shows, the mountains and biomes are much larger and majestic with the mod.

When combined with Distant Horizons, this mod can create some stunning landscapes and scenery that will be worth witnessing. Players will often find themselves mesmerized by the sheer size of their modded world.

3) Immersive Aircraft

Immersive Aircraft is a mod that adds various aircraft to fly (Image via CurseForge/Conczin)

Immersive Aircraft is a great mod that adds all kinds of flying vehicles to Minecraft, particularly early iterations of airplanes that were built by simpler resources. In this mod, players can build aircraft like biplane, airship, gyrodyne, quadrocopter, and others.

Since Distant Horizons drastically increases the game's render distance, the vastness of the world can be thoroughly enjoyed from up above using these aircraft. Two or more players can sit in some of these flying vehicles and enjoy the landscape together.

4) Noisium

Noisium simply optimizes the game's world generation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Noisium is another performance mod that particularly focuses on optimizing chunk rendering system, similar to Sodium. The mod fills in the gaps left by other performance optimization mods by altering certain environment generation functions that other mods don't affect. When creating new chunks, it mostly expedites the placement of block states.

It avoids using abstractions or built-in functions to set the block state. Bypassing the calculations that Minecraft performs, which are typically helpful when block states are established.

Because of Distant Horizons' heaviness, this mod can be great to squeeze some more FPS.

5) Ferrite Core

Ferrite Core reduces the memory taken up by Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ferrite Core is yet another performance mod that solely focuses on reducing RAM taken up by Minecraft. Even though the sandbox title is old and quite basic, using several mods, especially heavy mods like Distant Horizons, can increase the game's RAM usage.

Hence, this mod can help drastically reduce the RAM usage by making changes to several block state properties, multipart model predicate caching, string instance reduction, and more.

