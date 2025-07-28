6 enchantments every Minecraft player should have

In Minecraft, players can apply various kinds of enchantments to their gear. These are special power-ups that have positive effects applied to armor, tools, or weapons. Players can enhance their gear and survive more easily in the wild using these enchantments.

While most enchantments are great to have in Minecraft, there are some that every single player should have. Here is a list of those extremely important enchantments.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 useful Minecraft enchantments that every player should get

1) Protection

Protection is one of the best enchantments to have (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Protection is an enchantment that players can apply to their armor parts. This powerup simply increases the amount of damage an armor part can absorb and protects the player. Though there are various kinds of protection enchantments, all saving players from various dangerous situations like burning, blast, etc., the base protection enchantment is considered the best and almost necessary for survival.

Hence, every single player should try to get a protection enchantment on their armor parts. It has a total of four levels, each increasing the protection by 4%.

2) Unbreaking

Unbreaking increases a gear's durability (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Whenever players use any gear in Minecraft, it has a fixed durability after which that gear breaks forever. A durability bar comes underneath any gear when players start using it. While stronger materials like diamonds and netherite have higher durability, players can use unbreaking to further increase a gear's durability. This enchantment simply decreases the chance of a gear's durability decreasing when used, essentially making it last longer.

Since unbreaking reduces the need to craft new gear repeatedly, this is a highly useful enchantment in Minecraft.

3) Mending

Mending is one of the most craved enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mending is another extremely important enchantment that every player should have. While unbreaking is an enchantment that increases a gear's durability, mending can make a gear invincible. It is a treasure enchantment that can only be obtained by trading with librarian villagers or finding it in loot chests.

Mending allows a gear to repair itself when players are holding it in their hands and picking up XP orbs. The enchantment essentially uses XP to repair a gear. If players remember to repair a mending enchanted gear, it will never be destroyed in Minecraft.

4) Infinity

Infinity allows players to shoot infinite arrows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, players can quickly run out of arrows and are required to craft them repeatedly to keep shooting enemies with a bow. This is where the infinity enchantment can be quite useful since it allows players to shoot infinite arrows, as long as there is one arrow in their inventory. If that particular arrow is a spectral or tipped arrow, an infinite number of those arrows can be shot. The infinity enchantment can be applied to bows.

5) Sharpness

Sharpness increases the attack strength of a sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The sword is one of the most common weapons in Minecraft. Players can swing it to attack almost any creature. It has a set amount of attack strength, which can increase based on the sword's material. Additionally, a sword's attack strength can also be increased with the sharpness enchantment. This powerup allows players to deal more damage with every swing. In Java Edition, this enchantment can also be applied to axes.

6) Efficiency

Efficiency allows players to mine blocks much faster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Efficiency is also a great enchantment that most players should try. In Minecraft, one of the most common activities is to mine thousands of blocks. The time it takes to mine a block depends on the block itself, the tool, and whether they have an efficiency enchantment or not.

This enchantment essentially increases the time it takes to break any block. It can be applied to pickaxes, axes, shovels, and even hoes. For example, when it is applied to a pickaxe, it can break all kinds of stone blocks a lot faster than usual.

Since mining blocks is almost necessary to progress in the game, every player should check out the efficiency enchantment to make mining easier.

