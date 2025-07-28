Minecraft fan redesigns ender dragon as an adorable Chinese dragon

Minecraft has many different mobs with unique designs. The iconic face of the creeper mob has become the brand identity of the blocky game, while the purple eyes and black slender body of the enderman add an element of horror to the end dimension. However, what if some mobs were given a complete redesign?A Minecraft player, u/frootloopgoop, shared some images on the game’s subreddit, showing how they redesigned the ender dragon to make it look like a traditional Chinese dragon. The original poster said they always felt the vanilla ender dragon looked outdated and plain, so they chose a bold redesign inspired by Chinese dragons and wyrms.I redesigned the Ender Dragon byu/frootloopgoop inMinecraftThey added that it has no wings, just front arms, and is covered in spikes. It is part of a long-in-development resource pack that’s still in the works. They expressed pride in how this new version turned out.Comment byu/frootloopgoop from discussion inMinecraftComment byu/frootloopgoop from discussion inMinecraftu/rip_terrence jokingly called this ender dragon the “ender worm,” owing to the lack of wings and short arms and legs. Meanwhile, u/Pilgram1308 pointed out that the design could indeed make the mob an ender wyrm. For those unaware, a wyrm is a long dragon that looks like a worm, and is not exactly the same as a traditional Chinese dragon.Redditors react to the Minecraft ender dragon redesign (Image via Reddit)u/Odd-Soup-5419 pointed out that it’s not an ender dragon but an ender axolotl. u/Deeformecreep said that while the redesign is cool, it doesn't feel quite right for the creature. The original was clearly based on European dragons, so giving it a Wyrm-inspired appearance feels like a major departure from its roots.u/Dangerous-Quit7821 said it reminded them of Falcor from The Never Ending Story. They didn’t seem to like the redesign. u/BeardedGrom agreed to their sentiment.The many mobs of MinecraftThe copper golem is coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)The upcoming game drop will make copper more useful with the addition of new tools, weapons, and even an armor set. But what makes this update so exciting is the copper golem, a new mob that will soon help players sort their inventory. Since the game's blocky world is massive, the more the mobs, the merrier.It would be interesting to see what the developers have in store for the end dimension. Since this region is the least populated, players want something more for it.