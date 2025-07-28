Where to find dried ghast in Minecraft

Dried ghast is a brand-new block that was released with the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop. It is a unique block that allows you to grow new ghastling and happy ghast mobs, which are friendly variants of regular ghasts. This block is necessary if you want to explore most of the new features in the Chase the Skies game drop, since without it, you cannot get a happy ghast.
Hence, here is how you can get the new dried ghast block in Minecraft.
Ways to find or get dried ghast in Minecraft
Find a dried ghast naturally in Soul Sand Valley
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Dried ghast block is an uncommon block that can be found in the Nether. It only generates in the Soul Sand Valley biome, particularly beside the mysterious Nether fossils, which are exclusive to the biome.
Most of these fossils will not generate with a dried ghast block. Hence, when finding the new block, you must first enter the Nether, find the Soul Sand Valley biome, and then start looking around the fossils to get the dried ghast block.
Every fossil generation in the Soul Sand Valley biome has a 33.3% chance of having the new block adjacent to it.
Craft a dried ghast with particular resources
While dried ghast can be primarily found naturally generating in the Soul Sand Valley biome near Nether fossils, it can also be crafted. Since the block turns into a living mob, this is the only creature that you can craft on a crafting table.
To craft a dried ghast block, you will need eight ghast tears and one soul sand block. To get ghast tears, you need to defeat regular ghasts that spawn in the Nether, more commonly in the Soul Sand Valley. To get the soul sand block, you need to find the same biome and shovel a few soul sand blocks from it.
This means that even if you want to craft a dried ghast block manually, you need to locate the Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft's Nether realm.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft fan redesigns ender dragon as an adorable Chinese dragon
- 6 best Minecraft 1.21.8 texture packs
- Minecraft creator Notch raises awareness about Stop Killing Games movement
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!