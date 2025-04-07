How to quickly find Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft

Soul Sand Valley is one of the most interesting Nether biomes in Minecraft. It is the only place where fire burns in blue, and there is an eerie and ghostly vibe. The biome has mysterious soul sand blocks thatt do not allow you to sprint or walk at normal speeds. Occasional fossils of unknown creatures also occur in this region, along with a surprising amount of ghasts. You will also be able to find dried ghast blocks after the next game drop releases.

If you are yet to find the Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft, here are some methods that might speed up the process.

Ways to quickly find Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft

Explore the Nether with an elytra and fly in a single direction

Fly in a single direction using the elytra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the fastest ways to find anything in Minecraft is to get an elytra and use firework rockets to zoom across the world. The same goes when it comes to finding a Soul Sand Valley. While flying quickly through the hellish realm, there are strong chances that you will find the spooky biome fairly quickly.

Another tip of finding the biome faster is to fly in a single direction and not wander around aimlessly. When you generate new chunks in a straight line, chances of finding new biomes slightly increases.

Of course, you have to be careful while flying at high speeds since you might fly into a lava fall or hit a solid wall and take massive amounts of damage.

Avoid Warped Fungus biomes

Soul Sand Valley will never generate adjacent to Warped Fungus biome. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

While looking for the Soul Sand Valley, you will find almost every single Nether biome there is. The Soul Sand Valley is generated adjacent to every Nether biome except the Warped Forest.

Hence, if you are stuck in Minecraft's Warped Forest for too long, you should not stick around for long and leave it behind. This is because you will not find the Soul Sand Valley near Warped Fungus.

It is worth mentioning, however, that you might find them close to each other, provided there is small patch of another biome in the middle.

Remove fog and increase render distance

You must remove fog with mods and increase render distance to spot the biome. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another neat trick to quickly find the Soul Sand Valley is to remove fog using OptiFine or Sodium Extra mods, and to increase the render distance.

In the entire Nether realm, you will see a lot of fog ahead of you while flying. This can be dangerous while on an elytra, and also make it difficult to find the biome. Hence, you can use mods to simply switch the effect off. This will allow you to see every last chunk that gets loaded.

Next, you must increase the render distance to load more chunks around you. After taking these two steps, you can closely observe the landscape, zoom in by decreasing the FOV, and try to find the Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft.

