Top 3 ways to find buried treasure in Minecraft

Finding buried treasure in Minecraft is always exciting and, oftentimes, a fun journey.

Some players may not know what to do with the map they found in the underwater ruins chest, or they may have heard of buried treasure in Minecraft, but haven't found the time to look into it. It's easy to find and it's always an enjoyable adventure.

Here are the top three methods for finding buried treasure in Minecraft.

The best ways to find buried treasure in Minecraft

#3. Use maps found in shipwreck

Minecraft explorer maps are the most fool-proof way to find buried treasure. Shripwrecks can be found along beaches and in the ocean, with a chest inside full of goods.

When players go searching through shipwrecks, they should be completely healthy, as it's not uncommon to encounter Drowned. There's a 100% chance that maps will be found in the chests.

Another similar structure where players have a chance to discover an explorer map is underwater ruins. In both Bedrock and Java, players have a 41.7% chance of finding a map in a small ruins chest, and a 43.5% chance in a large ruins chest.

#2. Use a seed.

When players are looking for something specific in Minecraft, seeds can really come to the rescue. In this scenario, players can either use a seed to find a shipwreck or ruins.

Here are the best seeds for sunken ships:

Snowy Beach Shripwreck - Bedrock (Seed: -1328275980)

Shipwreck Among Coral Reefs - Bedrock (Seed: 1178937057)

Island Shripwreck - Java (Seed: -5350229968924578105)

Here's an underwater ruin seed that's promising:

Four Underwater Ruins - Bedrock (Seed: -569527774)

#1. Obtain a map through trading.

Players can also acquire an explorer's map (ocean) through trading with an apprentice cartographer in Minecraft for a compass and thirteen emeralds. This can come in handy if players are further from the ocean, as it will give them a better guide on where to go.

If players want a map to find a woodland mansion, they can trade a compass and fourteen emeralds with a cartographer at the journeyman-level.