Though diamonds are the most popular strong material in Minecraft 1.20, netherite is actually stronger than diamonds. This new material was introduced in February 2020, when Mojang planned to release the 1.16 update. Since then, netherite has taken on the mantle of being the strongest material to make tools, armor, and weapons.

However, it is also the most difficult mineral to find, even more so than diamonds. Players have spent hours on end just to find the blocks that can craft one or two of them. Here are some of the best ways to find netherite in Minecraft 1.20.

Two best and only ways to find netherite in Minecraft 1.20

Mine at Y level 15 in the Nether realm

Netherite can be found as Ancient Debris blocks in Minecraft 1.20 Nether realm (Image via Mojang)

First, players must understand that there is no 'easy' way to find netherite, especially for those who do not want to use mods to locate them. The simplest yet most time-taking way to find them is by mining at Y level 15 in the Nether realm.

Remember, netherite does not generate naturally in the world (except for chest loot). Hence, players must find ultra-rare Ancient Debris blocks that generate most commonly between Y level 11 and 19.

Before mining this area of the Nether, explorers must prepare themselves with ample fire resistance potions, fire protection on their armor parts, and good food items. This is because this level will mostly be located underneath lava lakes in the Nether realm, making mining extremely dangerous.

Additionally, the most effective way to find Ancient Debris is to explode areas of the Nether with the help of beds or TNT rather than mining. Players can strategically place beds and explode an area to easily spot whether Ancient Debris blocks are present or not. Since these rare blocks are blast resistant, they will remain intact.

Once Ancient Debris blocks are obtained, they can be smelted in a furnace to obtain netherite scraps. Four netherite scraps can be combined with four gold ingots on the crafting table to produce one netherite ingot.

Looting Bastion Remnants

All three variants of netherite can be found as chest loot in Bastion Remnants in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If players are keener on exploring new Nether structures and finding netherite, they must loot as many bastion remnants as possible. However, it is safe to say that it is a much more tedious process. In these structures, players can find ancient debris blocks, netherite scraps, and even netherite ingots.

Ancient Debris has a 13.5% chance of being in a generic chest, a 12.7% chance of being in a treasure chest, and a 5.7% chance of being in a hoglin stable chest.

Netherite scraps have a 24.4% chance of being in a treasure chest, a 9.1% chance of being in a hoglin stable chest, and a 4.5% chance of being in a generic chest.

Netherte ingot has a 42.1% chance of generating in a treasure chest.

Poll : 0 votes