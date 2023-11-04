Best ways to get clay in Minecraft   

Minecraft is home to various blocks, with clay being one of them. It has been present in the game since the Alpha version of the Java Edition. Clay blocks can be found in various places, preferably near water bodies. Following the Wild Update, players can even create clay by drying mud blocks. This is a rather simple process and a quick way to get clay blocks.

With numerous ways available to get your hands on clay, let us understand the different methods with which one can acquire clay in Minecraft.

Everything to know about clay in Minecraft

How to mine clay blocks

One can use any tool to mine clay blocks. However, the quickest method would be to use a shovel. Mining a clay block with any tool will yield four clay balls. If the tool is enchanted with Silk Touch, the clay block will drop in its original form. Fortune enchantment has no effect on the drop rate of clay.

Different areas and ways to find clay in Minecraft

Clay can be found in various places in Minecraft. Most common places include areas near large water bodies, swamps, beaches, and lush caves. However, one can also find them in a few villager houses.

Lush Caves: The 1.17 update added Lush Caves to the game. Here, one can find large deposits of clay blocks scattered near the ponds that generate in this biome. The clay block tends to generate in clusters around 46 times per chunk.

The 1.17 update added Lush Caves to the game. Here, one can find large deposits of clay blocks scattered near the ponds that generate in this biome. The clay block tends to generate in clusters around 46 times per chunk. Underwater: On the surface, players can come across clay generated underwater in beaches, swamps, and oceans. One can also find them spawning in blobs at the bottom of lakes and rivers.

On the surface, players can come across clay generated underwater in beaches, swamps, and oceans. One can also find them spawning in blobs at the bottom of lakes and rivers. In Villages: While being a rare occurrence, players can come across clay in villages. This includes Mason's house in the Plains, Savanna, and Desert Village. One can also find clay under the Fishermen's cottages in a Taiga village.

While being a rare occurrence, players can come across clay in villages. This includes Mason's house in the Plains, Savanna, and Desert Village. One can also find clay under the Fishermen's cottages in a Taiga village. Mob Drop: If an Enderman is killed while holding a clay block in their hands, they will drop that block upon death.

If an Enderman is killed while holding a clay block in their hands, they will drop that block upon death. Gift from villagers: In the Java Edition, players can acquire the title of Hero of the Village after saving the villagers from a raid. This status lasts for about 40 minutes, and in that time, if a player approaches a Mason, he will throw a clay block toward the player as a gift. The player needs to be within a five-block radius of the Mason, and after every gift, the Mason will undergo a cooldown period that lasts between 30 seconds to 5 minutes and 30 seconds.

Creating Clay from Mud

The Wild Update also introduced the mechanics of creating clay from mud. The player must simply place down mud on a block with dripstone attached underneath it. Over time, players can see water droplets dripping out of the dripstones. These water droplets, however, cannot be deposited in a cauldron.

Eventually, the mud placed above the dripstone will get converted to clay blocks. If players have excess mud that they wish to convert into clay, they can make use of this mechanism.

Uses of Clay in Minecraft

By smelting a clay block, Minecraft players acquire a terracotta and 0.35 experience points. Whereas smelting a clay ball gives rise to a brick, and players can get 0.3 XP from it. The brick can be used to craft bricks, decorated pots, or flower pots.

Ten clay balls can also be traded with Masons for an emerald. Clay blocks, when placed under a note block, tend to produce a flute sound in the game. Hence, players can acquire and use this block in various ways.