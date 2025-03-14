"Biblically accurate steve": Fans amused by buff Jack Black in Minecraft movie's China poster

Minecraft fans have been waiting for a feature-length movie based on the blocky game for years, and the wait is just about to be over. The film is scheduled to release on April 4, less than a month ago. As expected, fans are talking about the movie and discussing various aspects of it.

A player who goes by the name u/SunkyWasTaken shared an image on the subreddit where everyone shares Minecraft memes. The picture featured the official Chinese poster of the upcoming movie and showed how Steve, played by Jack Black, looks buffed with his chest puffed out.

When the first teaser of the movie was released, fans were taken aback by Jack Black's look with his salt and pepper beard, long hair, and overall appearance that did not resemble Steve from the game.

Reacting to this post, u/destructionlean commented:

"Biblically accurate steve."

u/Filberto_ossani2 jokingly said that players who are familiar with the China Edition of the game will be confused when they find out there are no whales, giant squids, jellyfish, and other exclusive mobs in the movie. For those who do not know, the Chinese edition of Minecraft is a separate game developed in partnership with NetEase.

Another player, u/Thhaki could not believe there were so many different mobs in that edition. The user searched and added that there are water villagers, antelopes, and even a Cyclops boss in the game. They asked whether MCE has a separate budget and different developers.

u/JoyconDrift_69 said that they are surprised Mojang Studios is releasing the movie in China. Even though the population of the country is large and the game is fairly popular there, they cannot understand how many different workarounds the makers will have to make for the release.

Redditors react to the Chinese poster of the upcoming movie (Image via Reddit)

u/whatisthgat083 replied to the comment saying China Edition players won’t even understand why so many elements from the game are not shown in the movie. u/DenseGuarantee3726 said they think Steve will take a Potion of Strength in the movie.

A Minecraft Movie is releasing soon

Jack Black is playing the role of Steve in the Minecraft movie (Image via Warner Bros/Mojang Studios)

Recently, an X user shared an image from the latest A Minecraft Movie trailer, showing how bizarre the villager looks from the movie. With the realistic skin and hair texture and the blocky shape and proportion, everything looked uncanny and even scary. A lot of fans pointed out that this movie should have been completely animated instead of live-action.

However, it seems that things will remain as they were when the first teaser was dropped. Fans are now hoping for the movie to be bad, but in an interesting and entertaining way.

