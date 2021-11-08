Boss mobs in Minecraft: All you need to know 

The world of Minecraft is considered to be infinite, and it is full of various biomes and creatures. Mobs are living entities that are commonly seen almost everywhere in the game.

These entities can be divided into different categories based on their nature: passive, neutral, hostile, and boss mobs.

Everything players need to know about boss mobs in Minecraft

Boss mobs are unique hostile mobs that are incredibly rare. They are also the most brutal mobs in the game, and will always act aggressively towards the player due to their hostile nature.

Defeating boss mobs is challenging, and even Minecrafters who have been playing the game for a while will need decent armor and weapons to do so.

As of version 1.17, Minecraft has two boss mobs, the infamous Ender Dragon and the ferocious Wither.

Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

The Ender Dragon flies around the Obsidian pillars in the End dimension. Only one Ender Dragon spawns naturally in every world, but players can summon more after defeating it once.

The Ender Dragon has two hundred health points (hundred hearts in the game). To defeat the dragon, players should destroy the ender crystal on the top of the pillars as it heals the dragon when it flies close to it.

Players can still kill the dragon with all twelve end crystals intact, but it will be a lot harder.

Upon death, the naturally spawned Ender Dragon drops twelve thousand XP points. A dragon egg also appears on top of the exit portal when the Ender Dragon is defeated.

Wither

Unlike the Ender Dragon, the Wither does not spawn naturally. Players can spawn it by placing four soul sand or soul soil blocks in a T-shape and stacking three wither skeleton skulls on the top three blocks.

The Wither in the Java Edition has three hundred health points, and it has twice the health points in the Bedrock Edition.

The main objective behind summoning the Wither is the item it drops upon death. Upon killing the Wither, a nether star can be acquired, which is the key ingredient for crafting a beacon.

Tips for defeating boss mobs

To beginners, it may seem like going head-to-head with these mobs is very tough. Here are a few tips that can make defeating the ender dragon and the wither easier:

Make use of potions

Minecraft has many useful potions that could easily change the outcome of a battle. Some potions that can help the players are the Splash Potion of Harming, Potion of Strength, and Potion of Healing.

When up against the Ender Dragon, it is recommended that players carry a water bucket and a some Potion of Slow Falling. These items can be used to reduce the damage players will sustain if they fall from the end pillars.

Trap the Wither

By summoning the Withers at bedrock levels of the Overworld, players can trap it there. Once trapped, defeating it becomes a lot easier as it won't be able to fly around or explode blocks.

