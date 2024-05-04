Brewery mod for Minecraft: Installation guide, features, and more

Minecraft has a ton of mods that add new items, mobs, and mechanics to the game. Mods are a great way of expanding upon the gameplay features and making it more exciting. One such mod is Let’s Do Brewery which allows you to grow new crops and brew different items in the game. There’s wine, beer, whiskey, and a lot of other items that can be brewed.

So to make Minecraft more fun, especially for people who like to farm frequently, here’s how to install the Brewery mod. Not only that, but we’ll also dive into its features and other points to note before installation. Let’s get started.

How to install Brewery mod for Minecraft

The mod adds new crops (Image via Curseforge)

The Let’s Do mod series has other mods as well. This includes one for vinery, beach party, nether vinery, bakery, and much more. This mod is available on Curseforge and its latest version is 1.20.1. The mod can be run with most of the common loaders such as Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, and Quilt.

Another important thing to note is that this mod requires two additional mods: Let’s Do API mod, and mod version 1.19.2 and above require the Architectury. Both of these can be downloaded from the official page of the mod on Curseforge. Here's a step-by-step process for getting the mod on your game:

Download the mod files from their official page in Curseforge. Also, download the other necessary files mentioned before.

Once downloaded, open the download folder. You will need to copy and paste the files.

Click on the search button and type "%APPDATA%" and hit search. This will open a folder. Click on the ".minecraft" folder.

Open "mods" and then copy and paste all the mod files there. That's it. You can now launch the modded version of the game via the Launcher and start playing.

For some mod loaders, you might have to open the game settings and then activate the Brewery mod to make it work. Do note that you must have to install mod loaders to run the Brewery mod in the first place.

What does Brewery mod for Minecraft do

Silos are added to dry the crops (Image via Curseforge)

As the name suggests, this mod allows you to brew different items in the game. For example, there are various crops such as corn and barley added, along with drying silos that can be stacked up to a level of 9 blocks. You need to place the crops (wheat, barley, or corn depending on what you want to brew) into the silo and then use a furnace and coal to brew the drinks. So get the mod and enjoy brewing until Mojang drops the Minecraft 1.21 update officially.