Bricks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft's bricks are a great option for players who want to add some highlights to their builds. Luckily, they are extremely easy to craft, and most players will be able to craft them soon after they start their world.

Bricks are one of the most unique decorative blocks in Minecraft, and even a little can add a lot to a build.

Bricks in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A vein of clay found in a river (Image via Minecraft)

To create bricks, players must first find clay. Clay can be found in most shallow water bodies in Minecraft, such as rivers or lakes.

Clay has a solid, gray appearance. The most efficient way to mine clay is with a shovel.

Crafting

Shown: A player smelting a clay ball in a furnace to produce a brick (Image via Minecraft)

Clay can be smelted in a furnace to produce one brick per clay ball. Luckily, the clay blocks found in shallow bodies of water drop four balls of clay per block. This results in one brick block being created per clay block.

After creating at least four bricks, players can now craft brick blocks. This can be accomplished by placing four bricks in a square on a crafting table or inventory.

Uses

Shown: A nice use of Brick and Wood to create depth (Image via Minecraft)

Brick blocks are quite versatile and can be used in many different builds.

Bricks really shine when used in moderation, acting as an aesthetic block rather than the main block. Of course, they can also be used as the main block in a build.

