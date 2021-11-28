“Can I have clothe”: Minecraft streamer Tommyinnit reacts to Quackity’s merchandise launch

Earlier today, popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Alexis "Alex" Maldonado, better known by his online alias Quackity, had a humorous interaction with Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, while announcing the launch of his merchandise on Twitter.

This came just four months after Quackity announced the launch of his new hoodie, among other merchandise, on his website "quackity.shop".

Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, one of the biggest Minecraft streamers in the Minecraft community and a friend of Quackity’s, responded quite enthusiastically to the tweet and indicated that he was interested in owning Quackity’s merchandise. The interaction drew some hilarious reactions from fans of both TommyInnit and Quackity on Twitter.

“One of my biggest projects yet”: Minecraft streamer Quackity’s merch grabs TommyInnit’s attention

Quackity @Quackity



You can get all the items individually or in a really cool bundle box.



Get this very limited drop on Saturday (11/27/21) at 2PM PST only on Dropping one of my biggest projects yet tomorrow: Official Las Nevadas Merch.You can get all the items individually or in a really cool bundle box.Get this very limited drop on Saturday (11/27/21) at 2PM PST only on quackity.shop ❤️ Dropping one of my biggest projects yet tomorrow: Official Las Nevadas Merch. You can get all the items individually or in a really cool bundle box.Get this very limited drop on Saturday (11/27/21) at 2PM PST only on quackity.shop ❤️ https://t.co/6Uv4BZWoko

The 20-year-old Minecraft YouTuber, who has almost 6 million subscribers on YouTube and over 4 million followers on Twitch, was excited to announce the launch of his “biggest project yet” on Twitter. The merchandise, a part of his official Las Nevadas merch, includes a wide selection of items including hoodies, t-shirts, tags, poker chips, card decks, and beanies.

TommyInnit was quick to comment on his tweet, saying, “ Please can I have clothe”, indicating in a playful manner that he approved of the merchandise and was interested in it. The 17 year old Minecraft twitch streamer and YouTuber has his own merchandise store, where he has listed a plethora of items like hoodies, tee-shirts, phone cases, backpacks and posters. The website is named "tommyinnitshop".

Quackity himself replied to his tweet, saying that it was not surprising that TommyInnit wanted to own his clothing merch and jokes that he had a “severe gambling addiction." Twitter users reacted to TommyInnit’s comment and poked fun at him with all sorts of hilarious tweets.

Quackity @Quackity @tommyinnit Of course Tommy Everything except for the card decks we all know Ur prone to a severe gambling addiction @tommyinnit Of course Tommy Everything except for the card decks we all know Ur prone to a severe gambling addiction

TommyInnit and Quackity are long time friends, who are both part of the famous Minecraft server, the Dream SMP. They were on the same team together, named L'Manberg, while in the Dream SMP. However, Tommy was later banned from L'Manberg due to events that transpired within the plot of the Dream SMP.

The two have previously teamed up twice, in the 11th and 12th versions of the Minecraft Championship, with the 11th being Quackity's first Minecraft Championship. Their team placed 3rd and 9th overall respectively in the two tournaments.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider