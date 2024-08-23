Can you kill players in Creative Mode in Minecraft?

Minecraft's Creative Mode is an entertaining way to enjoy building and exploring without worrying about being harmed by mobs, hazards, or other players. However, is it possible to kill other players in Creative Mode when they're seemingly invulnerable? Interestingly, the answer is yes, but the methods are unorthodox.

In the past, it was possible to exploit a bug in Minecraft that would allow players to use Splash Potions of Instant Health at rank 125 or above to kill other players in Creative Mode. However, this has since been patched out. Now, only a few ways remain to kill other players in Creative Mode as of the 1.21 update.

Additionally, that invulnerability for players in Bedrock Edition is total, so the solutions for killing other players in Creative Mode will only work in the Java Edition.

Ways to kill other players in Minecraft: Java Edition's Creative Mode

The /Kill Command

The /kill command is the most direct way to kill other players in Minecraft's Creative Mode (Image via Mojang)

If you've enabled cheats on your multiplayer world/server or if you have operator (OP) privileges, the /kill command is the most direct way to kill another player in Creative Mode. It doesn't deal damage like some other commands and simply terminates the target and circumvents effectively anything in Minecraft that would provide a player with some degree of invulnerability.

As an example, once cheats/OP have been enabled, you could use the following command to instantly kill another player, even in Creative Mode:

/kill PlayerExampleUsername to instantly kill a player based on their in-game username.

Additionally, the following commands could be used as well:

/kill @a: Kill all players

Kill all players /kill @p: Kills the nearest player relative to where the command was executed

Kills the nearest player relative to where the command was executed /kill @r: Kills a random player

The Void

The void underneath the world is still capable of killing players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Below Minecraft game worlds (across all three dimensions) is a space known as the void (not to be confused with The Void, a preset Superflat world type) that will damage any players who come in contact with it in the Java Edition (Bedrock Edition players in Creative/Spectator Mode will not take damage from the void). This presents a way to kill Creative Mode players, but doing so won't be easy.

To kill a Creative Mode player using the void without commands, you could bring them to the height level of Y=-128 in the Overworld or Y=-64 in the Nether or the End. In the Overworld, break any bedrock blocks and watch the other player fall into the void, or in the Nether/End, simply break any blocks underneath the player to see them fall into the void as well.

Since other players in Creative Mode have access to flight, it's advisable to use commands instead to force them into the void before they can escape by flying out. This can be accomplished with the following command:

/teleport PlayerExampleUsername ~ -500 ~

This command will teleport a player (based on their username) to the height level Y=-500, where they won't be able to fly back up into the game world before dying. This can be circumvented if the target player uses the teleport command to save themselves, but they may not be able to type out the command fast enough before the void kills them.

It's also possible to use the /damage command to inflict void damage directly on a Minecraft player, bypassing any need to trick them or teleport them into falling into the void. An example of this command would be:

/damage PlayerExampleUsername 5000 minecraft:out_of_world

This would deal 5,000 void damage to a player based on their username, something that wouldn't allow them to escape before dying.

