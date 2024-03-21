How to teleport to any structure in Minecraft

Some of the most interesting and impressive sights in Minecraft are the different naturally generated structures that spice up the world's natural terrain. These structures, such as villages, the always-dangerous Minecraft stronghold, and desert temples, provide amazing loot but can be difficult to find.

Thankfully, the locate command - one of the game's many useful commands - provides a perfect solution. It can find the coordinates and provide an automatic teleport command to any of Minecraft's different beautiful biomes, structures, or POIs.

How to use the locate command to teleport to any Minecraft structure

1) Launch into a world

Structures can be especially hard to find in mountainous areas due to elevation changes. (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to locate a structure with a command is load into a world. If you plan on using the command in a survival world, make sure cheats and commands are enabled by first opening the world up to your LAN and enabling cheats using that menu.

If you are making a new test world to experiment with the command first, make sure to either make a creative world or a survival world with cheats enabled. The seed can be left blank or set to any of Minecraft's best seeds, depending on whether you plan on sticking with this test world after the fact.

2) Pick a structure to find

Underground structures can be especially difficult to find. (Image via Mojang)

Though you'll need to have a particular structure in mind before using the command, it can be used on any structure. For example, this test structure is using a plains village as the structure to find, since villages, and by extension, Minecraft villager trading, are very important for survival playthroughs.

3) Open the chat and enter the command

An example of the locate command in chat. (Image via Mojang)

Once you have decided on a structure, open the chat and type forward slash, or just hit the forward slash key, which will open a command prompt text box with the slash automatically added. The syntax of the command is:

locate structure minecraft:structurename

Take note that the name of the game can be replaced with a mod name to search for a structure from any of Minecraft's best mods or modpacks.

4) Use the provided teleport or note down the coordinates

Clicking the green coordinates will provide a teleport command automatically. (Image via Mojang)

If you are doing creative mode testing, reopen chat and click the green coordinates. This will autofill a teleport command to the location in chat. Just hit enter and head to the structure.

However, for players in survival worlds, where the idea is to cheat as little as possible, note down either the coordinates or the general direction of the structure and start exploring. Who knows what other interesting and exciting structures might be found along the way?

Note that if a locate command ever fails, that does not mean the structure doesn't exist; it simply means one couldn't be found within the command's search radius. Travel a few thousand blocks away, preferably in the Netherlands - so the distance is multiplied - and try again.