5 best Minecraft farming mods

While Minecraft's name might imply that mining and crafting are the two things that players will spend the most time doing, there is a decent portion of the community that prefers to spend time farming. However, there are only so many cozy farms that can be made with the vanilla game's limited crop selection, so modders have taken to adding many new plants, items, and mobs all centered around farming.

Detailed below are the five best Minecraft 1.20 mods for players who want to spend less time mining and crafting and more time planting and harvesting.

Minecraft's 5 best farming mods

1) Botany Pots

The Botany Pots mod adds pots where players can grow crops (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Botany Pots mod is incredibly useful, as it introduces many different types of fired pots to the game. These variants include all of Minecraft's colorful terracottas, which are great decorative items. Players can plant crops in these pots, where they will grove over time before outputting the crops into an interface in the pot.

More advanced botany pots can be made to replant the crop automatically, and there is even a variant that can output into a hopper for use in advanced Minecraft farms. This vanilla-friendly automation option makes this farming mod one of the best.

2) Smarter Farmers

A Smarter Farmer farming (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Smarter Farmers mod aims to revamp farmer villagers to make them much more useful to the player. The mod does this in several ways. Farmers can no longer trample farmland, which is a huge improvement over vanilla. Additionally, they will try to replant crops intelligently, attempting to replant the crop they broke. If they cannot, they will then look at the crops around them and try to match them.

However, where this mod really shines is in the support they added to farmers. They will now farm modded crops normally rather than ignoring them. Villagers can now also breed with modded food items, making modded farming in general much better. The Smarter Farmers mod makes this list of the best for good reason.

3) Farmer's Delight

An early-game Farmer's Delight farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Farmer's Delight is an adorable farming mod that greatly expands on Minecraft's farming and cooking systems. There are a few new crops introduced, including tomatoes and cabbage, which have nice and unique visuals. The mod also introduces wild crops that are not good to eat but can be broken down into seeds.

The cooking system introduced items like knives and cooking pots to combine ingredients and create dishes in a way that gives players who enjoy farming a nice payoff, all of which makes this mod one of the best for farming content.

4) Croptopia

A basic Croptopia farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Croptopia is a huge farming mod, adding to the game a total of 58 ground crops, 26 tree crops, and over 250 new foods that players can potentially eat. All of these added plants are absolutely adorable, fitting into the rustic, cottagecore aesthetics that Minecraft is known for, meaning they also go well with Minecraft's best cottagecore texture packs.

Players will have to forage for many of these crops out in the wild or even combine fruits to make saplings to farm, adding an element of exploration to this farming mod.

5) Mystical Agriculture

A basic Mystical Agriculture farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mystical Agriculture is a large magic farming mod that allows players to farm for nearly any resource they need through plants. For example, players can farm for resources such as stone and iron. The mod also adds new tools, armor, armor augments, and even mob spawners and new enchantments to go alongside Minecraft's best enchantments.

This insane amount of potential to farm for the best items in the game—literally farm for them—is what makes this the best farming mod out there for Minecraft, especially when combined with all of the other new and exciting content.