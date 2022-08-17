Can you play same Minecraft account on different devices?

Minecraft is a wonderful game that continues to get updated, which is why it's so popular 13 years after its release. It's fun with friends, which is why it has been cross-platform for so long. Mojang understands that playing with friends is usually more fun than playing alone.

Sometimes, that means playing on different platforms. Minecraft is available on PC (both Java and Bedrock), Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS devices (Bedrock only).

Many gamers have multiple consoles and might need to play on different devices at different times. Perhaps it's because one console is used for something else or because crafters want to take advantage of the portability their Android, iOS device or Nintendo Switch offers them.

For whatever reason, they're probably wondering: Can you even use the same account on different devices?

Users can play Minecraft on different devices with same profile

For starters, yes, Minecraft can be put onto different consoles and devices using the same account.

Players can theoretically have their accounts linked and logged in on a Switch, an Xbox, a PlayStation, a Windows 10 computer, and their phones simultaneously.

Microsoft does not put a limit on how many devices can have a Minecraft account on it. Every device that can have the title can have the same account.

The bigger question is, could players have the same account active on different accounts? Most games do not allow this as it gets confusing for online status and other things.

However, Minecraft does allow this. Gamers can boot up the game on the same account on several different devices. There is one key caveat, though.

Only one of the devices can be involved in online play. Servers and other things are restricted to one device, but the others can be in a world doing whatever they want.

How to log into game on different platforms

No matter what platform it is, all Minecraft accounts will have to be logged in at some point. This is great for saving worlds, playing with friends, and completing achievements.

Also, no matter what platform it is, the way to log in is generally the same. For starters, crafters need to ensure they know their username and password and that their account is with Microsoft.

The tech giant bought Mojang several years ago and requires all Mojang accounts to be migrated over to Microsoft, though not everyone has complied yet.

Once that's done, users can open up the game application on their devices. Once it all loads, which can take a little while on some platforms, there will likely be a log-in button on the screen's left side.

Click that and enter the correct credentials to log in. It should then open up to the account with the name and skin.

To bring this account over to another device, repeat the same process after opening the app.

