Can players find the Warden in Minecraft 1.17 update?

For the past few years, Minecraft players had been craving for a cave update. Finally, Mojang listened to their calls and released the Caves & Cliffs update on June 8th. Unfortunately, the update was split into two halves, and the major cliff changes and cave biomes are planned to be released in the second part.

The warden is Minecraft's first-ever blind mob that will always be hostile towards players. It is made up of sculk blocks and can detect vibrations from footsteps, blocks being placed, or a projectile hitting a block. Along with the Warden, sculk growth can also be found in the same cave biome.

Is the W|arden present in Minecraft 1.17?

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 added three new mobs to the game, but unfortunately, the Warden was not one of them. Therefore, players will not be able to find it in version 1.17 of the game.

Warden release date and more

Minecrafters will be able to locate this new scary mob in the deep dark cave biome once the Minecraft version 1.18 update rolls out in winter 2021. Using the sculk sensor-like horns on his head, the Warden detects everything in its surroundings that makes a vibration.

If players encounter a warden while mining, it is better to maintain a safe distance and avoid picking fights with it as this mob. It has about four times more health than them and can deal up to 15.5 health damage in one hit.

Sneaking will not alert a Warden, so to defend themselves and flee from it, players can use snow or a bow and arrow to create sound vibrations in other directions and distract them. Once they are not paying attention, gamers can sneak their way out of the deep dark cave.

