"Can't wait for chicken jockey the sequel": Fans react as a Minecraft Movie sequel release date gets announced

A Minecraft Movie was one of the biggest surprises of 2025 as it exceeded expectations and performed well at the box office. Fans were delighted to see the blocky world on the big screen with stars such as Jason Momoa and Jack Black. Following the success, many were wondering if the movie would get a sequel. Finally, players have the answer.In an X post by the official Minecraft handle, Mojang Studios confirmed that a sequel to the 2025 phenomenon. Furthermore, players have a release date: July 23, 2027.While the movie is over two years away, the excitement seems palpable in the reactions to the tweet. Replying to the news, @susanfox jokingly commented:&quot;Can't wait for chicken jockey the sequel.&quot;The user was referring to the popular meme that stemmed from the scene featuring a chicken jockey. Notably, the scene kicked off an infamous trend that resulted in certain moviegoers creating a ruckus in the theater.@FatieDadie suggested that Steve could have been Herobrine the entire time in the first movie, with the sequel set to confirm it. For those unaware, in one of the scenes, Steve was shown with white eyes, an Easter egg referencing the urban legend of a powerful, evil entity in Minecraft that resembles Steve.X users react to the release date announcement of the blocky movie's sequel (Image via X)@yahiamice expressed that since movie releases are often delayed, the sequel might not come before 2031. Further down, @DuskzUniverse jokingly mentioned that Minecraft 2 is finally coming, but not the way fans had always speculated. @StreamElements chimed in by seemingly celebrating the arrival of Minecraft 2, which could also be a reference to a second iteration of the game. Notably, fans have been expecting Mojang Studios to deliver the latter.@CUBL1TZ pointed out that the announcement for the sequel came before the animated series, which is still in production. For context, Netflix and Mojang Studios will partner to work on an animated series, but have yet to share a release date.Second Minecraft movie coming in 2027The first movie was a big success (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)Although successful, the first movie left out numerous in-game elements. For example, The End dimension was not explored, which houses a lot of interesting mobs and places that could be featured in the sequel. It would also be interesting to see the storyline and characters chosen to feature in the film.As for the game, it's set to incorporate a lot of new content, such as new features in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Whether these items and mobs will be featured in the sequel remains to be seen.