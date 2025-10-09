  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • "Can't wait for chicken jockey the sequel": Fans react as a Minecraft Movie sequel release date gets announced

"Can't wait for chicken jockey the sequel": Fans react as a Minecraft Movie sequel release date gets announced

By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 09, 2025 19:28 GMT
A Minecraft Movie is getting a sequel (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)
A Minecraft Movie is getting a sequel (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

A Minecraft Movie was one of the biggest surprises of 2025 as it exceeded expectations and performed well at the box office. Fans were delighted to see the blocky world on the big screen with stars such as Jason Momoa and Jack Black. Following the success, many were wondering if the movie would get a sequel. Finally, players have the answer.

Ad

In an X post by the official Minecraft handle, Mojang Studios confirmed that a sequel to the 2025 phenomenon. Furthermore, players have a release date: July 23, 2027.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

While the movie is over two years away, the excitement seems palpable in the reactions to the tweet. Replying to the news, @susanfox jokingly commented:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

"Can't wait for chicken jockey the sequel."

The user was referring to the popular meme that stemmed from the scene featuring a chicken jockey. Notably, the scene kicked off an infamous trend that resulted in certain moviegoers creating a ruckus in the theater.

Ad

@FatieDadie suggested that Steve could have been Herobrine the entire time in the first movie, with the sequel set to confirm it. For those unaware, in one of the scenes, Steve was shown with white eyes, an Easter egg referencing the urban legend of a powerful, evil entity in Minecraft that resembles Steve.

X users react to the release date announcement of the blocky movie&#039;s sequel (Image via X)
X users react to the release date announcement of the blocky movie's sequel (Image via X)

@yahiamice expressed that since movie releases are often delayed, the sequel might not come before 2031. Further down, @DuskzUniverse jokingly mentioned that Minecraft 2 is finally coming, but not the way fans had always speculated.

Ad

@StreamElements chimed in by seemingly celebrating the arrival of Minecraft 2, which could also be a reference to a second iteration of the game. Notably, fans have been expecting Mojang Studios to deliver the latter.

@CUBL1TZ pointed out that the announcement for the sequel came before the animated series, which is still in production. For context, Netflix and Mojang Studios will partner to work on an animated series, but have yet to share a release date.

Ad

Second Minecraft movie coming in 2027

The first movie was a big success (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)
The first movie was a big success (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Although successful, the first movie left out numerous in-game elements. For example, The End dimension was not explored, which houses a lot of interesting mobs and places that could be featured in the sequel. It would also be interesting to see the storyline and characters chosen to feature in the film.

As for the game, it's set to incorporate a lot of new content, such as new features in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Whether these items and mobs will be featured in the sequel remains to be seen.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications