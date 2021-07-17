Can the warden be spawned in Minecraft 1.17 part-1 update? All you need to know

A little more than a month ago, a major Minecraft update was released by Mojang that got all the fans excited. Sadly, the amazing Caves & Cliffs update was split into two parts with the most interesting aspects being held back for the second half.

The new cave biomes, world height increase and tall cliff generation changes were not a part of the Caves & Cliffs update part 1, leaving many players downhearted. But the name of a new mob, called the Warden, came up several times.

The Warden in Minecraft version 1.17 part 1: Everything players need to know

Where to find the warden?

The deep dark caves with noticeable sculk growth (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is a huge scary mob that was first showcased by Mojang at the Minecraft live 2020 event, along with cool additions like the cave biomes. The warden is a blind yet hostile mob and can only be found in an upcoming cave biome called the Deep Dark.

Can the warden spawn in version 1.17 of Minecraft?

is warden spawn egg present in Minecraft 1.17? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sadly, Minecrafters cannot locate this scary new mob in Minecraft version 1.17, and neither can they spawn it using spawn eggs. Along with the deep dark cave biome, it is expected that the players will be able to see the warden in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

More about the warden

The warden is made up of sculk blocks and sensors, which is a new block that can detect vibrations and send Redstone signals. Mining for players in the deep dark caves is going to be a lot of trouble since the warden will be able to sense their steps and attack accordingly.

As shown in Minecraft live 2020, the best possible way for players to escape a warden seems to be throwing projectiles such as snow in other directions to distract it and sneak away from the deep dark cave.

