Candles in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2: Features, uses, and more

There are many new additions to the game with the new Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update Part 2. One of them is Candles. This unique item will be coming in a new update released on November 30th, with many other changes in the game.

This is a cute yet spooky addition to the game and will be crucial as it's a dim light source. Players are bored by the ugly-looking torches that have been in the game for ages.

This new addition is much appreciated by many. Here is everything players need to know about this upcoming new item in Minecraft.

Candles in Minecraft: Crafting, features, and uses

How to Craft a Candle in Minecraft

When candles are officially available in Minecraft, they can be crafted with the help of Honeycomb and Strings. This won't require a crafting table as the items will only need 2x2 crafting space. A candle can be crafted by placing one honeycomb and one string vertically.

Candle crafting recipe (Image via RockPaperShotgun)

What are the features of Candles in Minecraft

After making a candle, it can be placed and lit by flint and steel, a fire arrow, or even a fire charge. Candles can be placed in various ways. A single candle can be placed on a block, or a maximum of four candles can be placed in a bunch.

Each candle gives off three light levels. Hence, placing two of them will give six light levels and so on.

Candles placing style (Image via YouTube)

Varied colored candles can also be crafted in Minecraft. When players make a candle, it can then be combined with any dye to craft a colored candle. To prepare colored candles, players will need to place the candle with a particular dye in a 2x2 crafting space.

With this, players can decorate their houses and structures with colored candles of their choice.

Different colored candles in Minecraft (Image via YouTube)

Candles also have a specialty to them. Since they are candles, they can be put on a Cake in Minecraft. This was first noticed in Minecraft snapshots and was highly appreciated as players can celebrate anything in the game with a cake decorated with a candle on top.

