Caves vs Cliffs in Minecraft: How different are the two?

Minecraft 1.18 has now landed and is indisputably one of the biggest updates the game has ever received throughout its decade-long lifespan.

However, what makes this update truly special are the radical new world-generation mechanics that Mojang has implemented into the game. The overhaul of the old world generation system has now opened up possibilities for incredible new biomes, which include cloud-piercing mountains and deep underground caves.

Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is indeed the name of this legendary new update, and this article will explain exactly just how these two biomes differ in terms of features.

What are the differences between the cave and cliff biomes in the Minecraft 1.18 update?

1) Biome variety

For starters there are indeed many more biome types for cliffs than there are for caves. In fact, there are 6 unique types of mountain biomes in the game and only 2 different types of cave biomes in Minecraft.

The six mountain biome types are:

Meadows

Groves

Snowy Slopes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

Stony Peaks

The two cave biome types are:

Dripstone Caves

Lush Caves

A third cave biome type is currently planned, which will be called "Deep Dark Caves." It is, however, not currently in the game and is expected to land in the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild" Update. The caves will also play a critical role as they will be the only locations that would spawn the new Warden mob.

2) Mob spawning

Another big way in which caves and cliffs differ in Minecraft is the mobs in which spawn inside them. Caves are, of course, deep underground and therefore typically have a low light-level inside them. This invites a slew of hostile mobs (and bats) to spawn.

Furthermore, the incredibly hostile Warden mob is also set to spawn inside the Deep Dark Caves once Minecraft 1.19 rolls around.

Mobs that spawn in mountain (cliff) biomes tend to be far less hostile and most notably include the goat mob, which was added as part of the Minecraft 1.17 update.

Similarities between caves and cliffs in Minecraft 1.18

1) New world generation features

In terms of similarities between these two biomes, one of the main ones is that both biomes now benefit greatly from Minecraft's new world generation mechanics.

Lush cave biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In more specific terms, both of these biomes were made to be much more distinct and intense with higher peaks and deeper depths than any other biome currently in the game. This was mostly made possible by the fact that the axis of Minecraft's world was expanded by 64 blocks in both directions.

2) Ore distribution

Both caves and cliffs are mostly made up of stone blocks, and are also home to some rare ore types.

Although relatively uncommon, emerald ore can be found commonly found inside mountain biomes and sometimes within cave biomes. As many will be aware, emerald ore is currently even rarer than diamond ore, so this makes both biomes highly lucrative to excavate and mine within.

However, it's not just emerald ore that's become more common thanks to this new update. Copper ore also commonly generates inside cave biomes, which is a big help given it was a relatively rare find prior to this update.

