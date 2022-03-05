Cocoa Beans in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

There are many ways to customize your builds in Minecraft. Cocoa beans help players do so by dyeing items the color a player wants, making it something uniquely theirs. Additionally, players can get tasty treats in the form of cookies as well.

Here is everything that players need to know about cocoa beans - what they can dye and what they can cook.

What can players use cocoa beans for in Minecraft?

Cocoa beans have a few different uses and players can farm them easily to have many of them on hand. Here are some uses of the same:

Harvesting cocoa beans

Cocoa pods start out as small green pods (Image via Minecraft)

Cocoa beans are mainly found in the jungle biome. They are a food item that can primarily be used to dye items, but they can also make cookies for the player to eat.

When a player is looking for cocoa beans, they can recognize it by its brown exterior with the stem. Players should try to wait until the cocoa is fully grown from its green sprout form to harvest the highest number of cocoa beans.

The quickest way to harvest cocoa beans

Using an axe is the fastest way for the player to harvest cocoa pods (Image via Minecraft)

The fastest way for players to break open the cocoa beans and claim the items inside is by using an axe and save time.

A fully grown cocoa pod can net the player between 2-3 cocoa beans. The drop chance of the extra cocoa bean is random and is not tied directly to any player behavior.

Catching cocoa beans while fishing

A player can catch cocoa beans as junk when fishing in the jungle biome. Image via Minecraft.

Players are able to catch cocoa beans as a junk object when fishing inside a jungle biome. This is another great way for players to obtain the cocoa beans in addition to just harvesting them.

Purchasing cocoa beans from a wandering trader

Wandering traders can offer many fine products, including cocoa beans (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes the player will come across a wandering trader that will sell them three cocoa beans for one emerald. This helps the player to obtain cocoa beans easily, if they have the emeralds to spare.

Farming cocoa beans

Cocoa beans grow in 3 different stages during maturation (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find cocoa pods in the trunks of trees in the jungle biome. To farm cocoa, players can place one bean on the side of a cocoa log.

After this, a pod will be planted and players will be able to wait for it to grow into its mature form. Cocoa goes through three stages of growth.

Bonemeal speeds up the growth process

Using bonemeal on a cocoa pod can instantly raise it's stage of growth by 1 (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use bonemeal to help their cocoa pods grow. Using bonemeal on a cocoa pod will help it advance to the next stage.

Using cocoa as dye

Cocoa can be used to dye many different items (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use cocoa beans as brown dye in any recipe where the player can specify a color or dye an item. Examples of these include the following:

Balloons

Beds

Carpet

Concrete Powder

Firework Star

Glow Stick

Shulker Box

Brown Stained Glass Pane

Brown Terracotta

Brown Wool

Players in Bedrock Edition can substitute cocoa beans for brown dye. Otherwise, players can craft brown dye using one cocoa bean.

Making cookies

Players can use cocoa beans to make cookies to help restore hunger (Image via Minecraft)

Players can make cookies using two wheat and one cocoa bean, which makes eight cookies. Cookies are easy to make but only retore 2 hunger and 0.4 hunger saturation. However, cookies can be consumed in a pinch to provide the player with the much needed nutrients to avert hunger.

Edited by Saman