Comparator in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Redstone creations can either be simple or complex in Minecraft. Comparators are just one small piece of a much larger puzzle when building redstone machines.

Comparators can perform different tasks in the game. This includes maintaining, reducing, or comparing the strength of redstone signals.

Comparators are also capable of measuring the state of certain blocks, typically how full containers like chests are.

Comparators are built by combining Nether quartz, redstone torches, and three blocks of stone.

Comparators may seem confusing at first. However, the more Minecraft players work with them, the more they learn how to work with them.

How comparators operate in Minecraft

A diagram of a comparator's input (Image via Hypenoon)

Comparators can be placed on top of most Minecraft blocks as long as they're opaque. This includes upside-down slabs and stairs.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition also allows players to place comparators on walls and fences. Some players may notice an "arrow" on the face of the comparator, which points to the block's output. Aside from the output, the comparator has three total inputs for redstone signals, one on each side and one at the rear.

When the block is activated, the redstone torches at the back will activate. Depending on the on/off state of the block, the frontmost torch can be lit or unlit.

When the front torch is down and inactive, the comparator is comparing redstone signals. When it is on and up, it is subtracting these same signals.

It takes a tenth of a real-world second for redstone signals to pass through comparators in Minecraft, also known as one redstone tick or two in-game ticks.

As mentioned earlier, the primary uses of comparators can be broken down into four functions. These include maintaining a redstone signal, comparing it, subtracting it, or monitoring the state of certain blocks connected to it.

When in comparison mode, the comparator takes its two side inputs and compares the signals to its rear input. If either side's input is stronger than the rear input, the comparator deactivates. The subtraction mode takes the highest side signal and subtracts it from the rear input.

Lastly, comparators can treat many blocks behind them as a power source. In this context, the comparator will measure the current block state of the block in question. After doing so, it will release a signal that is equal to the state of the block.

For example, if a dispenser contains two total items, a comparator in front of it will release a redstone signal of two.

