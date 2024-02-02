"Copper is underutilized": Minecraft players are unhappy with the current state of copper

Since copper's introduction in Minecraft in 2021, players have not been happy with how the metal can be used in the game. Copper is mainly intended as a building block, and there are only a few crafting recipes for it. Even though Mojang has announced that several new copper blocks will arrive with the 1.21 update in 2024, fans still feel the resource is underutilized.

Minecraft fans recently flocked to a Reddit post to discuss copper and its current state in the game and how it can be underutilized. u/Tumblrrito said:

"I agree that copper is underutilized."

Minecraft Redditors discuss the use of copper blocks in the game

Recently, Redditor u/Slow-Ruin3206 posted an argument about how copper as a metal feels completely pointless to mine from caves. They reasoned that the blocks were only meant for building structures and decorating them. Furthermore, they talked about trial chambers and how players would no longer need to mine copper since the new structure has most of the copper block variants.

In conclusion, they reckoned that the new ore that was released in the Caves and Cliffs update is completely pointless now.

Copper not getting enough features has always been an interesting topic in the Minecraft community. Hence, the post caught a lot of eyeballs and accrued over 2k upvotes and hundreds of comments within a day.

One of the Redditors wrote about how they don't mine out pre-generated structures and like to preserve and repurpose them. However, they do agree that copper as an item is underutilized in the game. Another Redditor humorously replied that they do love burning Pillager Outposts in the game.

Comment byu/Slow-Ruin3206 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Slow-Ruin3206 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor countered the point put forth by the original poster by saying that copper is overutilized in the trial chambers and that they would still go mining for it rather than destroying the new structure. Furthermore, they pitched the idea of copper pipes for decorative purposes, which other Minecraft players appreciated.

Comment byu/Slow-Ruin3206 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Slow-Ruin3206 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user felt that the only way to make copper useful was to add steam-punk technology around it. They suggested adding tin to the game and adding more crafting recipes so that new powered machines could be made. Some players also discussed how copper could also be connected to redstone.

Comment byu/Slow-Ruin3206 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Slow-Ruin3206 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Slow-Ruin3206 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

In conclusion, many in the community discussed copper as a feature in the game and how Mojang could improve its use. As of now, the developers will be adding new copper blocks, including redstone-powered copper bulbs, with the Minecraft 1.21 update.