Minecraft players are calling copper block the game's "favorite child"

Mojang Studios recently introduced a variety of new copper blocks in Minecraft that will arrive in the game with the 1.21 update. Since there were many in the playerbase complaining about copper lacking features and blocks, this was a welcome change. However, they are now discussing how other earth minerals should also get more craftable blocks.

Recently, Redditor u/AshtinEverNight posted a picture comparing the variety of copper blocks with those made from iron, gold, netherite, and even redstone. This was mainly to show how other earth minerals lack variety, particularly when it comes to building blocks.

The Redditor placed all kinds of copper blocks, including new copper doors, trapdoors, bulbs, chiseled slabs, and stairs, on one side. On the other, a few iron blocks, a gold block, a gold pressure plate, a netherite block, and a redstone block were placed. They also wrote that new copper blocks were "Minecraft's favorite child" since they got all the attention.

Redditors discuss the variety of new copper blocks compared to other Minecraft minerals

Copper is about to receive loads of new blocks in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. As a result, this post attracted a lot of attention, receiving more than 6k upvotes and loads of comments within a day. Players discussed the variety of copper blocks and whether Mojang Studios should add more building blocks for different earth minerals or not.

One Redditor named u/Luutamo sarcastically agreed that the post had a good point and hilariously suggested that the developers add copper pressure plates as well, making the list of new copper blocks in Minecraft even longer.

Since the original poster added a block of netherite in the comparison as well, u/Heavy_Swordfish_56 talked about how expensive and difficult other netherite blocks will be to craft in the game. u/AshtinEverNight claimed that it would be the biggest flex to create netherite building blocks.

Some Redditors, including u/-PepeArown-, discussed how the original poster left out many blocks and items that can be made using iron, and they stated that it has ample uses in Minecraft. u/Ja3kFrost and u/brjder mentioned that gold should have more uses in the game.

A few people snapped and blamed the community for initially asking for more features related to copper but then complaining that Mojang Studios was not focusing on other earth materials.

Overall, many in the game's community discussed the variety of copper blocks coming in the future and whether other earth materials should also be craftable into new blocks or not. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments since it is an interesting topic to delve into.