Coral Blocks in Minecraft: All you need to know about

One of the lesser-known blocks in Minecraft are coral blocks. These bright and colorful blocks form coral reefs that naturally generate in warm oceans. As players explore the world, they may come across brightly lit coral reefs where they can find these blocks.

Coral blocks are solid blocks that come in five variants: tube (blue), brain (pink), bubble (magenta), fire (red), and horn (yellow). These are some of the most beautiful blocks in the game. However, mining and gathering them is a little tricky than usual.

Atlas Graphics @AtlasGraphicsUS

#Minecraft One more teaser because why not? We're tackling the ocean blocks full force to try and get them all done. Major work needs to be done on the default models for coral since they're not very realistic. We also plan on adding in new types of coral too! One more teaser because why not? We're tackling the ocean blocks full force to try and get them all done. Major work needs to be done on the default models for coral since they're not very realistic. We also plan on adding in new types of coral too!#Minecraft https://t.co/HhksxM0qEH

Coral blocks in Minecraft: Everything there is to know about

Where to find them?

When players venture out to find these blocks, they must always look for a water body that is light blue in color. These are warm oceans that have a high chance of generating coral reefs. Coral reefs are the only place players can naturally find these blocks.

How to obtain them?

Breaking and obtaining them is not the simplest of things. Although players can break these blocks with a normal pickaxe, they won't get the colorful block they want.

All variants of coral blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players break these blocks with a normal pickaxe, the block will drop as a 'dead' coral block. It will be a black and white version of the original block. Hence, players need to have a pickaxe with silk touch enchantment to mine these colorful blocks as it is.

If players want coral, they can break it with any tool that has silk touch enchantment.

What's their use?

After players obtain these colorful blocks, they can use it for several purposes. Firstly, these blocks are excellent decorative blocks and increase the overall vibrance of a build. However, players must remember that these blocks must be in contact with water to stay alive and colorful. If they are placed outside the water for too long, they will turn into dead blocks.

Sea pickle growing on coral blocks in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read Article Continues below

Secondly, players can use these blocks to farm sea pickles in the game. Players can place sea pickles on these blocks and use bone meal to increase their number. It can also create new sea pickles on adjacent coral blocks. This way, players can make a sea pickle farm using these blocks.

Edited by R. Elahi