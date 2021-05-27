Creeper vs Iron Golem in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Experienced Minecraft players are more than familiar with creepers and iron golems, but for vastly different reasons.

In any given Minecraft play-through, it is highly likely that a player will encounter one, if not both of these mobs. It is important for Minecraft players to understand the ins and outs of every mob they could possibly encounter in order to reach their in-game goals. This article will compare and contrast creepers and iron golems specifically.

Creeper vs Iron Golem in Minecraft

Similarities

Creepers and iron golems do not have many similarities, but perhaps the most obvious commonality among these mobs is the fact that they both spawn in the overworld.

Another common aspect is that they can both do a significant amount of damage to players. Creepers and iron golems also both have the ability to kill other Minecraft mobs, either by exploding or when guarding a village from hostile mob attacks, respectively.

Creepers

Creepers are arguably one of the most frustrating mobs to deal with in Minecraft. As a hostile mob, it is common for creepers to sneak up on players during a build and blow up, destroying the player’s hard work and progress, on top of inflicting damage to the player. Depending on the armor, even just a single creeper explosion could cause death.

Despite the problematic elements of the mob, creepers are probably the most iconic Minecraft mob of them all. Even individuals who do not play Minecraft are most likely familiar with what a creeper looks like, as the image of a creeper is commonly used for mainstream marketing, merch, and more. Players can also benefit from fighting creepers, as it helps in obtaining gunpowder to craft TNT, fireworks, and even potions.

When compared to iron golems, creepers are by far more common to come across. Creepers spawn at night in any given area. Additionally, creepers are nighttime mobs that do not die in sunlight. This means that once they spawn, they are alive until blown up or killed by a player, making them even more common to encounter.

Iron Golem

On the other hand, iron golems are mobs that are more helpful than not. The main purpose of an iron golem is to defend villagers from hostile mob attacks (though it is worth noting that iron golems actually can not defend against creepers). However, not every village will have an iron golem. This makes the mob incredibly rarer to come across than creepers.

Something unique about iron golems is that they can be created manually by players. The materials needed for this are four iron blocks and one carved pumpkin.

A major difference between creepers and iron golems is the fact that creepers are inherently hostile, while iron golems are actually peaceful - at least at first. Iron golems will not attack Minecraft players unless hit first.

If a player attacks an iron golem, they will become angry and seek revenge. When this happens, iron golems become far more similar to creepers. Both mobs can do a lot of damage and players can be killed by an iron golems in just a few hits.