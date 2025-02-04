Cryptic Minecraft posts might be hinting at a new chicken variant

Cryptic Minecraft posts on YouTube and Instagram might be hinting at new variants for the chicken, one of the oldest mobs in the game. Recent snapshots introduced variants and biome-based styles for cows and pigs. So, it could come as no surprise that this egg-laying and squawking mob could get a facelift as part of Mojang's efforts to expand the current roster of mobs and their styles.

Here's all you need to know about the post hinting at a new chicken variant.

Note: This article is based on teasers and should be taken with a generous pinch of salt.

Cryptic Minecraft post hints at the possibility of new chicken variants

The latest YouTube clip posted by the official Minecraft account seems to hint at upcoming variants of the chicken similar to the pig and cow variants introduced in recent snapshots. The clip shows a player walking through different biomes carrying seeds while the camera follows them. The height of the camera compared to the player seems to suggest a small mob — most likely the chicken.

The movement in the clip is very similar to how chickens follow players holding seeds in their hands. The clip seems to show a unique POV (Point of View) of the chicken as it follows the players through a hot and cold biome, hinting at possible warm and cold chicken variants. Additionally, a recent post on the official Minecraft Instagram account also seemed to hint at new variants in the making.

The recent Minecraft updates and snapshots introduced biome-based variants for the cows and pigs, and these posts seem to suggest that chickens may be joining the fray soon. It would seem like Mojang is focused on expanding the current roster of flora and fauna in the game — giving facelifts to popular mobs and adding vegetative and flora blocks like leaf litter, falling leaves, and bushes.

Mojang has not given any official confirmation regarding if or when the variants for the chicken could arrive. However, these posts were made today, just before Wednesday and Thursday. The developers are known to historically release snapshots and betas on these two days, so this clip could very well be a teaser for what is to come.

Players will have to wait for the snapshot and beta to officially arrive on Wednesday and Thursday to see if the post hinted at the new variants of the popular mob. Be sure to check out our latest Minecraft coverage to see what new features are introduced in this week's update.

Also read — Minecraft firefly bush: Is it better than the old mob design?

