Do Axolotls need air in Minecraft? Axolotls and their behavior explored

Minecraft has all kinds of creatures that spawn randomly in the world as players roam around, one of them being Axolotls. These are uncommon passive mobs that spawn only in Lush Cave biomes deep under the ground. They are one of the cutest mobs in the game and can be quite useful to players during certain fights.

When it comes to being on land and in contact with air, they have a very specific type of behavior, and it is extremely different from when they are completely submerged in water.

Everything to know about Axolotls needing air in Minecraft

Do Axolotls need air?

Axolotls do not need air; rather, they need water after five minutes of being on land in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One thing that is clear about Axolotls is that they absolutely do not need air in the game. In fact, they are extremely slow walkers when they are on land. They are as slow as turtles and cannot do much.

Furthermore, when they leave the water and walk on land, they wander around for eight to nine blocks away from a water block before returning back to it, provided the water body is at least two blocks deep.

If they do not find any two-block-deep water bodies, they will continue to wander around the land and will eventually die after five minutes. This confirms that they do not need air; rather, they need water after five minutes of living on land.

Axolotls behavior underwater

Axolotls have excellent swimming speed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are mainly known for their behavior and skills underwater rather than on land, in complete contact with the air. When underwater, they can easily swim around, and their movement speed drastically increases.

They swim as fast as players and can attack other underwater mobs, apart from dolphins, turtles, frogs, and other Axolotls.

One of the best features is that players can create an army of Axolotls and head into battle against hostile underwater mobs like drowned guardians.

Axolotls can fight underwater hostile mobs and can even help themselves and the player fighting alongside them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When a player kills an underwater hostile mob that Axolotls are fighting, the allied mobs remove mining fatigue and offer a regeneration effect for five seconds. The effect's duration also increases if there are more of them in a fight.

These underwater fighters can also bluff their enemies by playing dead and healing themselves if they are attacked once. In this case, the hostile mobs do not attack them, and Axolotls recover two hearts of health.

Overall, they are excellent fighters and even bluffers underwater, but they cannot survive for long when they are out on land.