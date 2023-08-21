How fast can you walk in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, you will have to walk vast distances in the overworld, Nether, and the End Dimension to explore areas and obtain various loot. Walking is a fundamental method of transportation in the game, and it offers a balanced movement speed without the impact of hunger you may get while sprinting. Other means of transportation in Minecraft include sprinting, horses, pigs, and the newest addition to the game, camels.

In this article, we will delve into the mechanics of walking in Minecraft, uncovering its speed, factors affecting it, and some interesting tricks to enhance your overall gameplay experience.

Exploring walking speed in Minecraft

Exploring the oceans in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, walking doesn't depend on your hunger level, allowing you to move steadily across the landscape. You can navigate by pressing the designated keys to move forward, backward, left, and right. Simultaneously pressing adjacent keys enables diagonal walking. Most land-based mobs within the game also utilize walking as their primary means of movement.

In a scenario where no slowing surfaces, active status effects, enchantments, or item usage is present, walking speed clocks in at around 4.317 meters per second, slightly slower than sprinting but significantly faster than sneaking. This pace translates to approximately 30% less than sprinting speed.

The speed at which you walk can be altered by several factors within the game world. Certain blocks, like soul sand and honey blocks, can slow down your movement. Additionally, environmental in-game elements like cobwebs, sweet berry bushes, water, lava, or mud liquid can impede your walking speed.

On the other hand, the Speed effect can augment your movement speed, while Slowness status can hinder it. Enchantments also play a role in modifying walking speed. The Soul Speed enchantment, for instance, boosts your movement speed while on soul sand or soul soil, but at the cost of durability. Depth Strider serves a similar purpose when underwater.

A group of Minecraft enthusiasts, including one named Bentacore, embarked on a quest to uncover the exact speed at which characters walk in the game. Through a combination of methodology and rigorous testing, they arrived at an approximate figure of around five blocks per second. This discovery suggests that players can traverse a substantial distance in a short period.

For instance, it took them a mere nine and a half minutes to journey from the spawn point of the ApertureGames server to their cliffside base, spanning roughly 2,850 blocks. This experiment underscores the speed of walking within the game.

Minecraft holds a hidden technique known as the 45-degree strafe, which enhances mobility. By employing this method, you can surpass the typical four-block jump distance. With this mechanic, moving forward while strafing accelerates your character's speed even more efficiently.

Under usual circumstances, moving forward results in an acceleration gain scaled at 0.98. But with the 45-degree strafe, this gain scales at 1. This subtle difference translates into around two percent faster movement, granting you an edge when navigating the game's diverse landscapes.

Understanding the mechanics behind walking speed, factors that influence it, and advanced techniques like 45-degree strafing can significantly enhance your in-game experience. Whether you're strolling through lush forests or crossing arid deserts, mastering walking mechanics allows you to explore the virtual world with efficiency and excitement.`