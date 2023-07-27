7 best parkour tricks in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are numerous ways you can do parkour. From the basic jumps to crossing treacherous ravines, and navigating through uneven terrains of land, present a thrilling challenge to the players. There are several public servers and Minecraft worlds specifically made for the sole purpose of doing all sorts of parkour activities. To participate in such minigames, you must know some tips and tricks to help you perform in such situations.

We will discuss some important parkour tricks and all sorts of blocks or items that you can use to impress your friends.

Ladder Parkour, Long jumps, and five cool parkour tricks you can perform in Minecraft

1) Ladder parkour

Minecraft parkour on ladders (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ladder parkour involves navigating through a series of ladders by skillfully jumping between them. The ladders can be placed on all four sides of a pillar so that on each side, they are a block unit higher than the last one. Now, you can jump around the corners of the ladder such that you hit it on the other side. This way, you can move up the pillar.

You can also use the ladder to prevent getting fall damage. If you run and jump on it, you may not be sticking to it. Try using the sneak when you touch the ladder to amend this issue.

2) Long jumps

The trick to jump more in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Normally in Minecraft, you can jump four blocks in a straight direction, and if one is raised on the landing, the highest jump you can make is up to three blocks. To achieve this, you must sprint toward the edge of the block and time your jump perfectly, allowing you to reach the next platform.

There is a feature in Minecraft known as the 45-degree strafe. By applying this method, you can surpass the usual four-block jump distance. While running to the end of a block, you must jump at the very edge and position yourself at an angle between 35-55 degrees. This clever maneuver grants you additional acceleration, enabling you to cover a greater distance.

3) Vines

Parkour using vines (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vines work quite similarly to ladders, providing a clever way to protect your character from fall damage. If you jump from a cliff and hit the vines directly attached to a block, you can press sneak and climb up the blocks.

Alternatively, if the vines are not attached, you can still attempt to strike them while falling. This will slow down the rate at which you were falling and increase your chances for survival. However, this is not too effective as there is always a risk of sustaining damage upon falling.

4) Water parkour

Water parkour (Image via Mojang Studios)

Water parkour set-ups rarely occur in public Minecraft worlds, but mastering this trick is worthwhile. You may notice that water levels in some places consist of just a single-block unit. Jumping onto them from a great height could cause you to pass through them and fall to the ground below.

To prevent such mishaps, approach the water level as close as possible and then jump into it. A helpful technique involves descending the ladder, then leaping onto the water's surface. Keep pressing the spacebar or the jump key as you land on the water to keep yourself afloat on the surface.

5) Parkouring around the corner

Moving around the corners in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Parkouring around the corner is a difficult skill to master. You must keep practicing this skill to perform it in real-world scenarios. You need to make a precise jump from the edge of the block, smoothly maneuvering midair and seamlessly redirecting your movement toward your intended destination.

Aim not to hit the wall, do your Leap of Faith, and make your landing on the next block around its corner. It will be fairly easy once you have practiced it multiple times.

6) Jumping on a Ladder

Consecutive ladder jumps (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is another amazing trick for ladders where you can jump on them, making your way through the side of a sheer wall with nothing at the bottom. But beware, as any misstep will lead to a fall, and either you will hit the ground and get fall damage or land on water and lose all your progress.

Here's the technique: Position yourself on top of a ladder, but instead of facing the wall, you must look in front of you and face slightly away from the middle of the block. Now, make the jump, and you can make a three-block jump.

7) Blips

Blips glitch (Image via Mojang Studios)

Naturally, in Minecraft, the typical jump only allows you to ascend one block in height. However, there is a way to jump higher than just a single block. This is described as a blip, a generic name given to the family of glitches that allows you to land prematurely. You may use this to your advantage to jump higher than usual.

Blips involve landing in the middle of two different blocks of different heights. An example of performing the jump is by using any building blocks and a carpet. Jump just before the carpet ends, a tick before you hit the ground. Since you are jumping before hitting the ground, your y level will be higher, allowing you to leap up to 1.5 blocks at a time.