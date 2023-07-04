7 Minecraft 1.20 features beginners need to try

Minecraft, developed by Mojang Studios, is a popular sandbox video game that allows players to explore, build, and survive in a virtual world. The game's latest update introduces an array of thrilling new features, improvements, and bug fixes that improve the gameplay experience for all players.

The release of Minecraft version 1.20 also brings several noteworthy features that benefit beginners. In this article, we will discuss the seven best features introduced in Minecraft 1.20 that new players should try.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Exploring the 7 best features of Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales

1) Cherry Grove

The cherry grove is a new biome added in Minecraft 1.20 that mainly consists of cherry trees and pink petals found on the ground. The cherry blossom forest brings a fresh look to the game, with the petals flying all over the area.

With the cherry trees, you get new types of leaves, logs, and cherry wood that give a lovely pink color to all the items you craft using that wood. You can craft all sorts of items using this wood, such as planks, slabs, stairs, doors, buttons, signboards, trapdoors, pressure plates, and more.

2) Smithing Table

The smithing table has been updated in the latest version, and it now has three slots instead of two. If you have to upgrade your diamond armor to netherite armor, you must use one netherite upgrade smithing template, one piece of armor, and one netherite ingot.

The netherite smithing template can be found in bastion remnants, and it is the only one that can be used to upgrade your armor. You will find 16 other armor trim templates in the game that can be used to trim your armor using the smithing table.

The smithing templates can be found in chest loots, archaeology, and by killing elder guardians. These templates cannot be crafted but once found, they can be duplicated.

3) Archaeology

Archaeology is another new feature that has been added to the game. You can find trail ruins structure that is buried mostly underground. These are meant to be explored and dug out. You can create a new item called the brush which can be used to brush out two new blocks, namely suspicious sand and the suspicious gravel.

Suspicious gravel can be found in cold ocean ruins and trail ruins, whereas suspicious sand can be found in desert pyramids, desert wells, and warm ocean ruins. Various items can be found when you brush the new blocks, including pottery sherds, sniffer eggs, and armor trims.

4) Camels

Two new mobs were added in the Minecraft 1.20 update, one of which was the camel. You can easily ride a camel the same way that you would ride a horse, but you gain more advantages with this mob.

Camels have 16 hearts of health, and two players can ride a camel simultaneously. Camels naturally spawn in desert villages and can be bred using cactus. They can move over 1.5 blocks of obstacles, making it impossible for mobs to attack you when riding one.

Camels can walk, sprint, and dash up to 10 blocks forward. This makes it easier for you to cross ravines in the game.

5) Sniffer

The sniffer was added in Minecraft 1.20 after it emerged as the winner of the Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Community Vote. It does not spawn naturally and can only be hatched using sniffer eggs on a dirt or moss block. You can find sniffer eggs using archaeology.

Sniffers can find seeds of rare flowers that can be used for decorative purposes. It can also find the seeds of the ancient plants, namely the torchflower and the pitcher plant. The seeds of torch flower can be used to breed sniffers, chickens, and parrots. The pitcher plant can be used to make cyan dye.

One fact about sniffers is that the eggs hatch faster on moss blocks, and you can break sniffer eggs with any tool or your bare hands and place them wherever you want.

6) Mob Heads

You can now get mob heads by killing mobs with a charged creeper. There are a total of six mob heads, including the heads of the creepers, zombies, skeletons, piglins, wither skeletons, and the ender dragon. Out of these, wither skeletons have a 2.5% chance of dropping wither skulls when killed, and the ender dragon head can be found at the end of end ships.

Placing a mob head on a note block will cause it to produce the mob's ambient sound when triggered. You can use this to easily spook your friends.

7) Bamboo

Bamboo was in the game for a long time, but with the latest update, you can now craft bamboo wood using four pieces of bamboo and make bamboo blocks using nine pieces. This is the ninth wood variant added in Minecraft 1.20, along with new cherry wood.

You can craft a vast array of items using bamboo wood. Additionally, bamboo mosaic is a delightful new addition to Minecraft that can be used to make blocks, slabs, or stairs. You must also check out the new variation of the boat crafted using bamboo wood, which has a raft-like appearance.

