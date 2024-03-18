Few titles are as iconic as Minecraft in the gaming industry. Since its release over a decade ago, this block-themed sandbox crafting and survival game has won over millions of gamers across the globe. It has gone as far as garnering 1 trillion views on YouTube.

For years, players have relished the ability to mod and customize their Minecraft experience with a vast array of community-created content on the Marketplace. However, Mojang has recently introduced a subscription model for the Marketplace pass, which has left many wondering if they have to pay a subscription to continue playing Minecraft.

Do you need to pay a subscription to play Minecraft?

No, you don’t have to pay a subscription to play Minecraft now. The Marketplace Pass allows players to access Minecraft community content made by community creators and support them, without involving subscriptions. It's like getting an entry pass to an exclusive club within the Minecraft community.

The Pass provides you with access to over 150 content packs, skins, textures, and other items. These packs and cosmetics are made by creators within the Minecraft community, and they offer you the chance to explore vast adventure maps or exciting character skins. With The Pass, you'll be able to unlock endless possibilities within Minecraft's universe.

The marketplace will cost $3.99 a month, and it is exclusive to bedrock players. However, do not confuse this subscription with Realms Plus. Both of them are completely different subscription models that have two distinct services.

Marketplace Pass vs. Realms Plus

While the Marketplace Pass will let you access over 150 content packs, with Realms Plus, you can create a private server and host up to 10 players in the same world. The content catalog you have access to with your Marketplace Pass subscription is the same as that available with a Realms Plus subscription.

However, please note that active Realms Plus subscribers are unable to subscribe to the Marketplace Pass. So, if you are planning to subscribe to Marketplace, we would recommend you unsubscribe to Reals Plus first. Check this out to know everything about Minecraft Realms Plus.

It's completely fine if you choose not to subscribe to any of the services and stick to the base game content. Minecraft has always been about accessibility and community-driven creativity, and Mojang Studios continues to stay true to these roots while also introducing new innovations, such as the Minecraft Marketplace Pass. So grab your pickaxe, fellow crafters, and let the adventures begin anew!