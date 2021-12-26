“Do we kiss”: Minecraft streamer Sapnap’s response to Dream’s Christmas tweet has fans confused

Today, popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Nick “Sapnap” posted a funny tweet that left some fans confused while others in splits. The 20-year-old streamer posted a tweet that was a response to a tweet from his roommate and another popular Minecraft content creator, Clay “Dream”. The two seemed to be in quite the festive mood, which is a quality that does tend to reveal itself as Christmas day approaches.

Even though the two content creators live together, they frequently interact on Twitter, too, in turn, keep their interaction between themselves and the fans as alive as ever. Sapnap is an important member of Dream’s popular Minecraft content creator server, the Dream, SMP. The two frequently collaborate to make videos, along with other Minecraft streamers like Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS”: Minecraft streamers Dream and Sapnap have wholesome interaction on Christmas day

Dream originally sent out a tweet wishing everyone on the occasion of Christmas. The tweet made a joke about a mistletoe, which is a plant associated with Christmas and signifies love and fertility. He then proceeded to wish all his Twitter followers on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

Dream @Dream oh look 😳 it’s a mistletoe 🌿 guess we have to…



MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄🎁!!! oh look 😳 it’s a mistletoe 🌿 guess we have to…MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄🎁!!!

Sapnap soon replied to the tweet, talking about whether they should kiss, as it is a casual tradition that people embrace beneath a mistletoe. The statement was a joke but wholesome nevertheless. Both Dream and Sapnap, along with their friends from the Dream team and the Dream SMP, are known for their friendship.

Many fans reacted to Dream’s tweet, wishing him back. Some made jokes towards Dream’s “mistletoe” comment, while others showcased their holiday spirit. Many responded with pictures and gifs, encouraging others to spread love and adoration.

Among those who replied to Dream’s tweet was his friend and fellow Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer BadBoyHalo. He wished Dream a merry Christmas and seemed enthusiastic and happy, some traits he is known and adored for.

Sapnap’s tweet garnered a significant number of reactions as well. Dream himself replied to his tweet with an emoji that showcased a flushed face.

Many fans replied to the tweet and joked about how Dream’s tweet was supposed to be for George and not Sapnap. Fans posted a plethora of funny pictures and funny comments on how they felt about the interaction.

ash 🐄 @wtfdwtt @sapnap @Dream after how much money he spent on your christmas present i think that’s a good way to pay him back @sapnap @Dream after how much money he spent on your christmas present i think that’s a good way to pay him back

Camilla @Camillainnit147 @sapnap @Dream Sapnap I think this was made for George @sapnap @Dream Sapnap I think this was made for George

Dream and Sapnap have been posted Minecraft content for a long time. Both are adored by the Minecraft fanbase and are two of the most influential content creators within the community. Both regularly participate in Minecraft-themed events like challenge videos and the Minecraft Championship.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar