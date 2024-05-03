Do Minecraft pets despawn?

Minecraft players can tame (or at least gain the trust of) various animal mobs in the game. This leaves some to wonder: will pets despawn if players are too far away from them? Since ordinary mobs often despawn, it's an understandable question. However, players have nothing to fear when it comes to their pet despawning, as they receive a special NBT tag that prevents this.

Whenever a mob is tamed, affixed with a name tag, or enters the "trust" state with a player, they are incapable of despawning outside of rare glitches in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Given this information, it doesn't hurt to examine why pets don't despawn.

Why tamed pets in Minecraft won't despawn regardless of distance

Various tamed wolves in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Whenever a Minecraft mob is tamed, enters trust with the player, or is affixed with a name tag, it receives an NBT tag known as "PersistenceRequired," which is set to the parameter 1b. When this occurs, it makes it clear to the title that any entity with PersistenceRequired 1b should not be despawned compared to other entities rendered in the game engine.

With the exception of rare Bedrock Edition glitches that apparently circumvent this NBT tag (and which have been addressed by Mojang in various versions of the game), taming an animal, gaining its trust, or affixing any mob with a name tag will ensure that the game doesn't despawn it. Even if the pet is left by its lonesome and the player departs its location, the game engine won't remove it.

In addition to taming, using name tags, or gaining a mob's trust, it's also possible to use commands and summon mobs with the PersistenceRequired 1b NBT tag already activated on them. This ensures that regardless of what mob is being summoned, it won't be despawned either, no matter how much distance players put between them and the mob that they summon.

Tamed mobs including horses, camels, and more won't despawn (Image via Mojang)

By and large, Minecraft mobs and other entities are set to despawn based on a number of factors, but the PersistenceRequired 1b NBT tag prevents this completely.

Other entities around this special mob will continue to despawn. However, those affixed with PersistenceRequired 1b will continue to exist as dictated by the NBT tag, and players can always expect to find them where they left them.

However, this does not mean a PersistenceRequired mob is impervious to other aspects of the game. Even if they can't despawn, they can still be hurt or even killed. Players will want to keep these mobs safe if they want to ensure they stick around for the foreseeable future.