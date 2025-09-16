Do you need Xbox Live to play Minecraft?

Just like any other game, Minecraft is more fun when played with friends. The multiplayer aspect of the blocky game makes it much more interesting as you can start a world with multiple friends, have PvP modes, or just focus on classic Survival mode gameplay. If you are playing the game on the Xbox console, you might have considered playing with your friends.

A great thing about the Minecraft Bedrock Edition is that it allows crossplay, meaning you can play the game with someone who has the same edition on any platform, be it smartphones, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, etc. But there is one slight issue. Many players are confused about whether they need Xbox Live to play the blocky game on the console.

The answer is no, you do not need Xbox Live or Game Pass (if you own Minecraft) to play the game. However, if you want to play the game with your friends in multiplayer mode, you must get an Xbox Live subscription, now called Xbox Gamepass. Here’s everything about it.

Xbox Live or Game Pass is needed for Minecraft multiplayer

Xbox Live or Game Pass is not needed to play Minecraft single-player (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you own Minecraft on Xbox, you do not need a subscription to play the game in single-player mode. Just like on a PC or a smartphone, you can simply launch the game, select a world or create one, and start your adventure. However, you require a subscription to play the online multiplayer mode.

Xbox Live is now called Xbox Game Pass, and there are three tiers to choose from: Core, Standard, and Ultimate. Thankfully, you get multiplayer access in all the tiers. Once you are subscribed, you can start joining your friend’s world or allow them to join yours.

If you do not own the blocky game, you have the option to either buy it or get it via the Game Pass subscription. The great thing about the second method is that you get the game and multiplayer access with the same subscription. However, you must get the Standard or Ultimate tier to get access to the game.

If you want to play the game with your friends but also avoid paying any subscription price, you can use local multiplayer gameplay, such as splitscreen (up to four players) or LAN gameplay. These methods do not require any extra cost, but the other players must be in the same connection as you.

In conclusion, you can play the game single-player on Xbox without any subscription, such as Game Pass or Live. However, you need at least Game Pass Core to play online multiplayer.

