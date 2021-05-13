Minecraft star Dream claps back at Kaceytron after she takes a dig at his Speedrun cheating controversy

Minecraft star Dream recently clapped back at Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" Caviness after the latter appeared to take an unsavory jibe at his Speedrun cheating controversy.

In a recent tweet, Kaceytron admitted to "cheating" on fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif" Renaudo's Twitch show, Schooled.

However, as she proceeded to highlight how cheating sets a bad precedent, she couldn't resist taking a jibe at Dream, with whom she had recently been involved in a feud of sorts online:

Cheating isn't fun and ruins things, it also sets a bad precedent for more to do the same thing. Let's keep things fun and lighthearted and not be the egotistical narcissists that everyone expects. Sorry for dissapointing you guys. Atleast I didn't hire a team of scientists. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) May 13, 2021

The last line of her aforementioned tweet about hiring a team of scientists is a jibe at Dream hiring an astrophysicist to disprove his speedrunning cheating accusations.

Her recent call out ended up attracting the attention of the Minecraft sensation, who decided to respond in a rather sarcastic manner:

and that day, Kaceytron hated Dream stans so much that she became one. Even going as far as trying to imitate his past controversies, she became what she despised — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 13, 2021

In light of Dream's surprisingly fiery rebuttal, several of his fans soon took to Twitter to react to the same.

Fans react as Dream shuts down Kaceytron's attempt to shade him

In March this year, Kaceytron engaged in a viral feud with Dream fans, whom she referred to as "obsessive stans."

Her tweets on "queerbaiting" and the use of AAVE (African American Vernacular English) ended up touching upon a nerve with the Minecraft community, who proceeded to call her out over the same.

Clarification on things taken wildly out of context about me by the Minecraft YT communities: https://t.co/llqPqLO8JT — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 21, 2021

From posting a detailed Google Document to going on a rant on stream about how Dream stans were reportedly "weaponizing cancelation culture," Kaceytron's comments sparked severe backlash online.

She courted further controversy after she and her sister Holly Cannabis ganged up against Dream on the live stream.

It appears that with her recent jibe, Kaceytron has not only stoked the fire once again but has also opened up the floodgates to a barrage of reactions from Dream's fans.

Here are some of the reactions online as fans were left in awe of the faceless sensation's subtle yet savage reply to Kaceytron:

DREAM??? I GENUINELY THOUGHT THIS WAS A PARODY ACCOUNT CUZ THIS IS BOLD — mun (@dozingallium) May 13, 2021

what a power move 10000/10 reply dream — tricia :)) (@nowayitstricia) May 13, 2021

dream really said “you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain” — mari !! is sleeping zzzzz (@tubboJett) May 13, 2021

u are so hot pic.twitter.com/GyOwIN7V8I — ali (@dnfdicks) May 13, 2021

DREAM??? WE BEING B O L D BOLD I THOUGHT THIS WAS A PARODY ACC — ✧ Elisa ✧ (@_StarryStuff_) May 13, 2021

this was v hot of u pic.twitter.com/TYx6DX4zgD — sneha ᵕ̈ 🎰 (@georgesneeze) May 13, 2021

WAIT THIS IS ACTUALLY DREAM HELLO??? pic.twitter.com/UiLNca3DzR — CoCo :) (@BlackBootwt) May 13, 2021

dream really just said "today I'm going to cause problems on purpose" damn pic.twitter.com/wD504yMEs7 — ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) May 13, 2021

i’m sorry i’m still laughing about this i love this too much pic.twitter.com/eWkVCF90iq — minsh²¹ misses dream (@Minshinx_) May 13, 2021

In light of Dream directly responding to her tweet, Kaceytron returned the favor as she came up with an equally intriguing reply of her own:

Dream, I’m too high for this, I can’t rn... is this real — kaceytron (@kaceytron) May 13, 2021

Banter or not, Kaceytron x Dream's recent exchange certainly seems to have piqued the interest of the online community.

Moreover, with Dream's reply gaining a significant amount of traction online, it now remains to be seen what course his "feud" with Kaceytron ends up taking next.