Online mob of Minecraft “stans” gets Kaceytron's TikTok and Instagram disabled? The entire drama explained

Twitch streamer Kacey “KaceyTron” Caviness recently saw her Instagram and TikTok accounts disabled after Minecraft “stans” allegedly mass-reported them.

The Twitch streamer has been involved in a feud with the Minecraft community since last month. On March 19th, KaceyTron had posted a series of tweets allegedly aimed at Minecraft YouTubers such as Clay “Dream” and George Henry “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson.

She had accused these “streamers” of queerbaiting their fans and said that part of her real gay audience is sick of these jokes being made at their expense. This led to widespread criticism from the Minecraft community aimed at KaceyTron, after which she posted a response on March 25th.

KaceyTron explained that she had not encouraged people to “cancel” the YouTubers in question, and instead wanted to expose their fans’ hypocrisy. The response has since been met with further criticism, and the streamer has now accused Minecraft “stans” of getting her social media accounts disabled.

Clarification on things taken wildly out of context about me by the Minecraft YT communities: https://t.co/llqPqLO8JT — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 21, 2021

KaceyTron has been accused of attacking Minecraft YouTubers such as Dream multiple times. She had accused “stans” of ignoring the fact that their favorite “streamers” tend to make jokes about “queerbaiting.”

On the other hand, they try to get other internet personalities “canceled” for lesser mistakes.

In March 21st response that she posted on Twitter after getting criticized for her initial tweets, KaceyTron accused the Minecraft community of trying to “weaponize” cancel culture against her. Stans had apparently posted multiple accusations against the streamer, including offensive slurs, being homophobic, and being an alleged Trump supporter.

Ayo Kacey since you love the lgbtq community so much why don’t you try not using them as clickbait 🥴 pic.twitter.com/YURt9vVJXO — scribb ミ☆ (@strawberrygnf) March 23, 2021

KaceyTron accused the community of digging up incidents that happened as many as seven years ago. She said that they only want people to feel like “s**t” and accused stans of online bullying.

The streamer talked about these assertions in detail during a Twitch stream. She ended up reading out alleged “death threats” that she received from the Minecraft community members.

“These are people who are knowingly and willingly using a term coined by Eminem, a homophobic sexist. I would be afraid too. I feel like a lot of these creators feel like they have been backed into a corner because of these stans. They will go to any length to make somebody feel marginalized.”

KaceyTron’s stream also featured her sister Holly Cannabis, who ended up calling Dream a “misogynist.” This led to further criticism from fans, as the Minecraft community talked about problems with the former’s past content, as seen in the tweets.

shut the fuck up kacey i’m so tired of you — char 天使 (@enddcrystal) March 23, 2021

PLZ DREAM STANS DO TOO MUCH IM SORRY — ella (@frogmomi) April 9, 2021

you know shit's serious when the 15 year old girl with a "dream stan supremacy" bio starts talking pic.twitter.com/mENVdsg7JI — engigoes (@engigoes) April 10, 2021

Yesterday, on April 9th, KaceyTron again posted about the matter on Twitter. She accused the Minecraft community of having a “mob mentality” and said that her Instagram account has been disabled due to constant reporting.

The MC stans got my Instagram disabled now. They also got my Tiktok disabled which I was able to appeal. They have been spam reporting my Twitter and twitch account as well.



This mob mentality fandom is unreal. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) April 8, 2021

The same had apparently happened with KaceyTron’s TikTok account, with the streamer revealing she had been able to appeal the ban. The content creator also accused Minecraft stans of reporting her Twitch and Twitter accounts.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

The post was met with lots of support, with fans calling her a “hero” for trying to expose the hypocrisy of Minecraft YouTubers and their fans.

@kaceytron is the hero Twitch deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So they'll hunt her. Because she can take it. Because she's not our hero. She's our stoned guardian. A watchful protecctor. — DanTheDirt (@danthedirt) April 9, 2021

They seem like such a nightmare 🥺 sorry girl. Good on you for not giving in to the little shits. — Ava (@AvaGG) April 8, 2021

He still fails to understand that a small percent of the 20 million subs he has is still a lot of fucking people. And they are still the loudest part of his fan base — 🖤 𝓡𝓮𝓼𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓽 𝓢𝓪𝓭𝓫𝓸𝔂 🖤 (@RancidUndead) April 9, 2021

nOt aLl of tHem aRe liKe that. like wtf how many reports do u need to disable ig account, toxic af — ⛷ (@theLinda_o) April 8, 2021

Stuck indoors with a pandemic... May as well cancel someone. — Tam (@tammybear1985) April 9, 2021

Can you temp make your Twitter private? Idk if that would add fuel to the fire or not tho. — xoAeriel (@xoAeriel) April 9, 2021

They're 13 year olds with nothing to do, and raging hormones. — impressa (@daze_haze_dream) April 8, 2021

What the fuck? That's so messed up , do they not do any manual research in accounts if people's accounts are being flagged alot? They really should and also punish false flaggings because, I don't even don't if the false flaggers are punished from in some taking people's (1/2) — JustJs (@JustJs19) April 8, 2021

Simultaneously, quite a few members of the Minecraft community seemed happy with her social media bans.

Goodbye forever queen youre the new donald trump — mutt café owner (@boyfrientv) April 8, 2021

You deserve you made fun of dream and so did your fanbase so yeah. — BurntDabi (@Alex30951311) April 9, 2021

Didn't you try to use mob mentality to cancel someone a few months ago??? Is it only bad when pointed at you — _____esque (@10k_andy) April 9, 2021

As seen above, fans claimed that she deserves to get “canceled” and said that she should not have made fun of Dream or his fanbase. The YouTuber himself has not yet officially responded to the matter.