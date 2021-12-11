“Dream’s haters are 100000x more toxic”: Minecraft star Dream unhappy with toxicity surrounding him

Today, popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Clay “Dream” tweeted a message to show that he was upset at the amount of toxicity that was being spread around in light of his Game Awards 2021 win earlier today. He was saddened to see so many people bring up his infamous "cheating scandal" from last year and used that to form the conclusion that his award win was unjustified.
Arguably one of the biggest Minecraft content creators on both YouTube and Twitch, Dream is known for his various speed runs and challenges involving Minecraft. He is the founder of the popular Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP. His YouTube gaming series, Minecraft Manhunt, is one of the most-watched series of videos on YouTube, gathering hundreds of millions of views.
Minecraft streamer Dream responds to toxicity surrounding Game Awards win
Earlier today, Dream won the Content Creator of the Year award at the 2021 Game Awards, beating out other popular YouTubers and streamers like Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, Alexandre “Gaules” Borba, Ibai Llanos Garatea, and David “The Grefg” Martínez. The 22-year-old streamer was ecstatic and was congratulated by many streamers and fans.
Many fans tweeted back at Dream after his unhappy tweet, rising to his defense and offering words of encouragement and congratulations. Streamers like Valkyrae, Anthony Padilla, and fellow Minecraft content creators like BadBoyHalo and Karl Jacobs also tweeted back at him, egging him on and convincing him to focus on the positive.
The streamer sent out another tweet after his initial post, saying that his “cheating scandal” was now almost a year old, signifying that he was tired of people using it as a reason to be toxic towards him. Responding to a tweet that said his haters would not be happy with his statement, he indicated that he didn’t care and loved the attention, indicating that he was standing his ground.
Most of the “hate” and toxicity in question has been surrounding Dream’s infamous “cheating scandal” that took place back in December 2020. The long and lengthy controversy ended with Dream issuing an apology to the Minecraft community for unintentionally using some modifications that affected his speedrun.
Even a year later, it doesn’t seem like Dream’s “haters” have forgotten the incident, with many people believing that he did not deserve the Content Creator of the Year award.
Dream is widely known for his Minecraft content on both Twitch and YouTube and has garnered an impressive following of over 27 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and over 5 million followers on Twitch.