"Dream is watching Belle Delphine again": Minecraft star hilariously trolled over delay of latest video

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream recently became the subject of hilarious memes online. A delay in the release of his latest "Hitman" video has prompted fans to accuse him of watching Belle Delphine.

The 21-year-old Minecraft star caused a massive stir on New Year's Day when he mentioned Belle Delphine on an episode of the popular Scuffed podcast hosted by Trainwrecks.

He revealed that he had watched her infamous Christmas day video with the likes of GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap.

From claiming that they were just "curious" to revealing how his mom had walked in on them, Dream's revelation led to a barrage of reactions from scores of fans online.

The Dream x Belle Delphine angle was revived once again after he took to Twitter to notify fans of a slight delay in the release of his latest "Minecraft Hitman" video.

Slightly off, couple hours from now : )



it’ll be the 10th somewhere... — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 11, 2021

The unprecented delay ended up triggering a meme fest on Twitter. Fans took advantage of the opportunity to troll him via a slew of Belle Delphine memes.

Dream x Belle Delphine memes trend on Twitter, yet again

On Christmas Day 2020, Belle Delphine left Twitter scandalized with the release of her Christmas Day video.

She then found herself on the trending page on New Year's after Dream's revelation went viral. Since the revelation, Delphine has often been used to mock Dream over the slightest of issues.

Fans also compared this delay to his "Minecraft Manhunt" delay on December 26th, which he claimed was due to "technical difficulties."

The date happened to coincide with the release of Belle Delphine's Christmas Day video, and some Twitter users decided to connect the dots.

so did belle delphine release a new “film” or... pic.twitter.com/iKiXf7YldB — ivy (@ivyportals) March 11, 2021

LAST TIME MANHUNT WAS DELAYED WAS WHEN DREAM, GEORGE AND SAPNAP—— — sav! 🍄 | dream vid ^_^ (@quacksav) March 11, 2021

As a result of this, The Dream x Belle Delphine memes have become a recurring joke among Minecraft fans.

Most Twitter users were surprised to see her on the trending page again.

Here are some of the memes that Twitters user came up with:

why tf is belle delphine trending i was finally forgetting about her pic.twitter.com/K7iyTBdsIM — maddie ミ★ gave up on unfollow sprees (@moonshinecas) March 11, 2021

// nsfw implied

.

.

“Belle Delphine” is trending



Dream being late on uploading the Minecraft hit man video has reminded fans of when he delayed the December Minecraft manhunt bc he was watching smth involving Belle Delphine with George and Sapnap pic.twitter.com/49mqVq5pJi — Mcyttwt trend updates (@McytTrends) March 11, 2021

I KNOW Y'ALL DID NOT GET BELLE DELPHINE TRENDING



BECAUSE DREAM IS LATE AGAIN



NAHHH😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NTKDrNPRe9 — Laya || 📌selfie (@Calypaso) March 11, 2021

now we know why the video was delayed.... belle delphine.... pic.twitter.com/5TLfDrGKhk — bell (@dre4mkinnie) March 11, 2021

LIVE FOOTAGE OF CONTENT CREATOR DREAM DISOWNING HIS FANS AFTER THEY TREND “BELLE DELPHINE” (REAL) pic.twitter.com/9POII0BXl6 — bell (@dre4mkinnie) March 11, 2021

dream: its set back a few hours-

O

/|\

/ | \

/ \ dttwt: so theres a new

/ \ belle delphine video huh?

/ \ 읏읏읏읏 — liv is swag (@dreamIfknluvu) March 11, 2021

can dream stop watching belle delphine onlyfans and upload the video like he said he would — Ali - new fic smile (@Alienu_) March 11, 2021

guys i know why dream hasn’t come out with the minecraft hitman video it’s cause him, george and sapnap are watching belle delphine again and they got distracted all day — Viv | selfie pinned (@Y0UREDOGWATER) March 11, 2021

// nsfw



hey dream we know ur down bad rn but can you put away the belle delphine for one day??? like damn youtube’s your job dude — willa misses the feral boys (@itmightbewilla) March 11, 2021

belle delphine is trending again and i just... pic.twitter.com/SAt3v8a9xM — caffeine addicted molerat (@masterSIGIL) March 11, 2021

Soooooo......I saw Belle Delphine trending on Twitter....😐 pic.twitter.com/K02QuxlmMN — Sonic Origins (@angelocruz729) March 11, 2021

WHY IS BELLE DELPHINE TRENDING I CANT DO THIS TODAY pic.twitter.com/JGDffBd5FV — luca !! (@lucagonzalezzz) March 11, 2021

will belle delphine approve of dream’s beard ??! pic.twitter.com/zcU1h6dD2U — bri?? ☽ editing thread 📌 (@briwasfound) March 11, 2021

where is it dream? ik belle delphine vids don’t take that long to watch😟 pic.twitter.com/SEORINciji — liv is swag (@dreamIfknluvu) March 11, 2021

i wanna forget abt belle delphine so badly but y’all got her trending i cant anymore pic.twitter.com/yF9xCu8aba — eden is doing ur mom (@gh0ulden) March 11, 2021

enjoy watching belle delphine.... : ) pic.twitter.com/Vg05BOXcRV — kayla ??¹⁹ HITMEN SPOILERS (@kaylawastakn) March 11, 2021

why is belle delphine trending🧍‍♀️ oh god is dream delaying a video again? — liz my beloved :) (@L0VEQUACKITY) March 11, 2021

dream is going to regret telling that belle delphine sorry after logging onto twitter — june (@QUACK1TYERA) March 11, 2021

Belle delphine is trending because of dream or some shit pic.twitter.com/b5iZHJ1YNO — probably_david__ACAB (@probably_david) March 11, 2021

everyone online: "if you don't wanna see Dream treading all the time stop looking at the trends with him"



*belle delphine is trending*

"what why this time"

*is related to Dream*



I'm gonna fucking explode pic.twitter.com/Xm7hTQ4gZE — JustLemres✫ミ (@JustLemres) March 11, 2021

Belle Delphine trending It's Dream again pic.twitter.com/AFP89S1UPC — Alex | VTuber (@AlexTheHyena) March 11, 2021

WHY IS BELLE DELPHINE TRENDING I HATE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/nVvAavtRM7 — echo (@stupididiot33) March 11, 2021

Why the fuck is belle delphine trending???? Bro I just opened twitter 😭 pic.twitter.com/ecTjCgt0Y2 — E (@ihatebroccolis) March 11, 2021

A couple of hours after the trend began, Dream announced the release of his new video to the relief of his fans.

It seems like the recent delay has proved to be rather costly for the Minecraft sensation, especially on the meme front.