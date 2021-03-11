"Dream is watching Belle Delphine again": Minecraft star hilariously trolled over delay of latest video

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream recently became the subject of hilarious memes online. A delay in the release of his latest "Hitman" video has prompted fans to accuse him of watching Belle Delphine.
The 21-year-old Minecraft star caused a massive stir on New Year's Day when he mentioned Belle Delphine on an episode of the popular Scuffed podcast hosted by Trainwrecks.
He revealed that he had watched her infamous Christmas day video with the likes of GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap.
From claiming that they were just "curious" to revealing how his mom had walked in on them, Dream's revelation led to a barrage of reactions from scores of fans online.
The Dream x Belle Delphine angle was revived once again after he took to Twitter to notify fans of a slight delay in the release of his latest "Minecraft Hitman" video.
The unprecented delay ended up triggering a meme fest on Twitter. Fans took advantage of the opportunity to troll him via a slew of Belle Delphine memes.
Dream x Belle Delphine memes trend on Twitter, yet again
On Christmas Day 2020, Belle Delphine left Twitter scandalized with the release of her Christmas Day video.
She then found herself on the trending page on New Year's after Dream's revelation went viral. Since the revelation, Delphine has often been used to mock Dream over the slightest of issues.
Fans also compared this delay to his "Minecraft Manhunt" delay on December 26th, which he claimed was due to "technical difficulties."
The date happened to coincide with the release of Belle Delphine's Christmas Day video, and some Twitter users decided to connect the dots.
As a result of this, The Dream x Belle Delphine memes have become a recurring joke among Minecraft fans.
Most Twitter users were surprised to see her on the trending page again.
Here are some of the memes that Twitters user came up with:
A couple of hours after the trend began, Dream announced the release of his new video to the relief of his fans.
It seems like the recent delay has proved to be rather costly for the Minecraft sensation, especially on the meme front.