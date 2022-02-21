Easiest way to get leather in Minecraft

Leather is a core component of many Minecraft items, including books, leather armor, and item frames. It is a material worth stockpiling if possible.

Leather can be obtained through six different methods in Minecraft. It can be obtained as loot from killing certain mobs or as a junk item from fishing. Players can also craft leather from rabbit hides, loot it from loot chests in structures and barter for it with piglins. Additionally, players can receive leather as a gift from villagers while the Hero of the Village effect is active on them.

Of all these methods, however, looting leather from certain mobs is the best way to consistently obtain leather.

Obtaining leather from mobs in Minecraft

A massive cow enclosure in Minecraft (Image via Reddit user ChosenBrad1322)

Killing easily-breedable mobs is the simplest way to obtain leather consistently in Minecraft.

Cows are the most popular mob for looting leather, as they drop the material on each kill. If players utilize the Looting enchantment on the weapon they kill the cows with, they'll be able to earn more leather than they normally would. This method requires quite a few cows, which means players usually have to breed the animals in enclosures or create an entire farm dedicated to cow-killing.

Regardless of the method, players utilizing Looting should see even higher returns. However, it's important to note that some automated cow farms kill them automatically, so the effects of the enchantment won't be applied. Despite this, automated cow farms tend to yield a large amount of leather simply by remaining active over time (without the player's input).

If players opt to use a simple cow enclosure, they will want to ensure that they have ample food to continue breeding cows.

By keeping a large stock of wheat available, players can feed their remaining cows, placing them in love mode and allowing them to breed. This should prevent the number of cows from getting too low, thereby preventing a player from running out of cows to kill for leather. Some automated farms even include this aspect in their design. They feed cows on a routine basis before killing them off.

At the end of the day, the method of killing cows is up to the player, and doing so should ensure that they don't run out of leather anytime soon.

