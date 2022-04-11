Easiest way to summon Warden in Minecraft

The Warden, originally intended to be a part of the Minecraft 1.17 update, has been a highly anticipated addition to the game. The fearsome mob has officially been added to the game through snapshots for Java Edition and the beta or preview for Bedrock Edition. However, it has not arrived to vanilla Minecraft just yet.

The 1.19 update is coming soon, but many players have had a hard time waiting for the features slated to arrive, including the Warden. Those crafters who do have the snapshot or beta and preview may want to take the first opportunity to fight the new boss.

That can be done by visiting Deep Dark, though if gamers don't want to fight him on his turf, there are other ways of getting the Warden. Here's how to summon it.

Summoning the Warden in Minecraft: Easiest methods

The simplest way to get most mobs to appear is to summon them. Some of them will naturally spawn at night, but even those don't appear quicker than if they are summoned.

The Warden is no different. It can be spawned through the use of the summon command. "/summon warden" will suffice for Bedrock Edition. For Java Edition, players will need to type "/summon Minecraft:warden" to spawn one in.

Commands will have to be enabled (and achievements disabled), and players will have to be on the versions that currently support the Warden.

It's the quickest and easiest way to summon it, but it's not the only method. In Creative mode, crafters can quickly get a spawn egg for nearly every mob, including the Warden.

Once players have that, they can infinitely spawn Wardens or as many times as they have eggs if they switch back to Survival mode.

Additionally, it can be spawned organically without Creative mode or commands. Gamers will only need a sculk shrieker to summon a Warden in Survival.

Players can get this redstone-based block in Deep Dark. They need to be mined with a hoe. Otherwise, it will only drop XP orbs instead of the block.

Minecraft gamers can then place the sculk shrieker anywhere and step on it to create a level one warning. Once the shrieker reaches level three, it will alert any nearby Warden. If there's not one, a new one will appear.

Players can then fight the Warden and see why it's considered one of the most challenging mobs in the game.

