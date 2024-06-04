Elden Ring meets Minecraft as fan recreates Leyndell Royal Capital in-game

Minecraft allows players to build almost any structure in the game. These include astounding projects that see an entire map created from other games. Many builders have created worlds and cities taken from other games, with the latest one being from the popular Souls-like game, Elden Ring.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, manofdutch1, shared a few images of an extremely detailed and large build of the Leyndell Royal Capital region from Elden Ring. The structure is outstanding and in some of the images, it does not even look like it has been built in another game.

The game's community on the subreddit was beyond excited about this build. A Reddit user by the name of fastmario21 asked if there were any download links so that they could explore the map. The original poster replied that the world map would be available for download on Planet Minecraft:

Other Redditors, too, praised the structure. A user, cheddaMistaWhite0, said the build has "so much detail."

Another user, fello04, commented about how accurate the entire build is and that it almost looks like the actual game:

Reddit community reacts to Elden Ring build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/manofdutch1)

One user, LeHoanfg, jokingly asked about the condition of the original poster’s PC, given that rending so many blocks in Minecraft with shaders will take a heavy toll on even powerful systems. The original poster got in on the joke and said their PC was burning slowly.

Elden Ring map in Minecraft

Elden Ring location recreated (Image via Reddit/manofdutch1)

This is not the first time someone has built a game world inside the blocky game. Recently, a player made the entire kingdom of Hyrule from Legend of Zelda in it. Other than games, fictional movie worlds are regularly recreated as well.

Making the world of the Elden Ring is somewhat more challenging mostly because of how detailed everything is. The build shows large castles, small cities, dragons, a lot of vegetation around, and so many structures.

A prominent feature to note is how the build looks so much like an image from Elden Ring. The build uses the Bliss shaders to give it a more realistic texture and lighting. One can also see that the trees have been modified to give them a realistic leaf texture.

