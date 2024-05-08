Best realistic leaves texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft has a lot of trees, and while that does make different biomes look separate, the leaves and foliage look almost the same. There’s a lack of variety in the texture of the leaves and this is where texture packs come in. They can improve the way leaves and foliage look in the game, and all of that can be done easily.

So in this article, we are going to detail the best realistic leaf texture packs for Minecraft along with what new they bring to the table. We have also included a special mod for trees that drastically change their appearance in the game.

Minecraft leaves texture pack

Better leaves texture by PandaDEV (Image via Modrinth)

Better Leaves: Better Leaves is a great resource pack that adds bushy leaves to the foliage in the game without the need for any mod. The great thing about it is how subtle it is. The change in the foliage is visible but never distracting and it fits perfectly well with the vanilla texture of the game. The mod has been developed by PandaDEV and is available on Modrinth.

Jerm’s Better Leaves Add-on: One of the most popular Minecraft add-on packs for improving the look of foliage in the game but retaining most of the vanilla look of trees. This add-on is a very light texture pack that fits in well with the game. It adds density to the foliage, giving it a fuller appearance. The add-on is available on Curseforge.

Jerm's Better Leaves add-on (Image via Cursforge)

Motschen's Better Leaves: For all the players who have multiple different mods activated and want to improve the look of leaves in the game, Motschen’s Better Leaves is the texture pack for them. It supports a ton of different mods including Aurora's Decorations, Oh The Biomes You'll Go, Croptopia, BetterNether, BetterEnd, Biome Makeover, and much more.

This texture pack adds density to the leaves on the tree while improving the texture as well. With the right shaders, it can completely change the way trees and foliage look in Minecraft. So players who use different shaders might want to check this Minecraft texture pack.

xali’s Bushy Leaves: Another interesting leaves texture pack that is popular among Minecraft players is the xali’s Bushy Leaves texture pack. As the name suggests, it makes the foliage look bushy and more realistic. In addition, this texture pack improves the look of vanilla foliage texture as well.

Falling Leaves: We decided to include a slightly different item in this list. Falling Leaves is a mod that can be added to the game with the Fabric mod loader. This one makes leaves continuously fall just like how cherry blossom trees behave. This small mechanic can completely change the ambiance of the game and is recommended.