7 best free addons for Minecraft Bedrock

For almost the entirety of its development, Minecraft Bedrock's modding community has been nearly nonexistent, especially compared to the Java edition, which has routinely put out some of Minecraft's best mods and modpacks. However, the recent arrival of addons to the Minecraft Marketplace might be able to reinvigorate modding for this game version.

Addons are almost identical to mods, as they are single pieces, or packs, of custom content that can be mixed and matched however the player wants. As with many marketplace items, there are premium addons, but there are many free addons as well, the best of which are detailed below.

Minecraft Bedrock's 7 best free addons

1) Another Furniture Addon

The Another Furniture Addon aims to overhaul the internal decor options available to Minecraft builders. Due to the popularity of modern, fantasy, medieval, and even cottagecore aesthetics for Minecraft houses, it is no wonder that there are releases focused on expanding the range of decorations available.

Some of this survival-craftable furniture includes grandfather clocks, lamps, couches, stools, and tables. It is craftable in survival, and all of the wooden options have variants for the different wood types.

2) ALL THE WOOL Addon

ALL THE WOOL is a simple addon but is one of the best due to the sheer number of options it gives builders. The addon contains hundreds of new wools of different colors, textures, and effects. It also adds new furniture, along with carpets.

This increased range of color options should make it much easier to create impressive Minecraft map art or generally make prettier builds, which is always a good thing.

3) Hiker's Friend

A basic Hiker's Friend campground (Image via Mojang)

Hiker's Friend is the ultimate exploration and adventuring addon. With this, many different pieces of camping furniture will be added to the game, including camping chairs, usable sleeping backs, and working hand-held lanterns. The addon also features a climbing pick useful for vertical traversal and a walking stick that enhances mobility.

What makes this free addon so amazing is how much it encourages exploration, one of the most underappreciated aspects of the game.

4) Spark Pets Addon (Lite)

The Spark Pets Addon (Lite) is a free version of a larger addon. This version adds 10 new pets to the world, including hedgehogs, guinea pigs, capybaras, and even baby t-rexes. Each of these pets comes in five different colors and also has five outfits.

These pets can also be crafted or traded for treats, which will cause them to perform tricks for the player. All in all, this free Minecraft addon is incredibly cute and definitely worth considering.

5) Gravestone

An example of a gravestone (Image via Mojang)

Gravestone is a simple but wonderful addition. Due to this addon, when a player dies, their items are not scattered across the floor. Instead, they are collected into a gravestone that can be returned to and broken to collect the items within. Players will also be given a piece of paper that indicates the direction and distance of the gravestone.

This is a nice middle ground between vanilla and the keep inventory Minecraft game rule. The items are kept safe until the player returns to them, but it will still require an adventure to get them back.

6) More TNT! Addon

This incredible free addon, as the name implies, adds many new types of TNT to the game. TNT is already a very powerful item due to its use in machines such as TNT duplicators, which can be used to farm resources and Minecraft's TNT cannons, which can destroy huge areas from a distance.

The addon comes with 18 new TNT types, ranging from inverted implosion TNT to grenade-like throwable TNT. Many of these effects are unlike anything else in the game, making it a great addon to consider.

7) DragonFire Lite Addon

The DragonFire Lite addon is a free version of a larger, premium addon of the same name. This addon adds eight different dragons to survival worlds, which can be found and tamed. There are also new armor sets and weapons, each with unique abilities. Lastly, this feature-filled free addon also has wandering traders that offer permanent buffing items for dragons.

Truly, what makes this free addon so good is that it feels like a large mod for Java rather than a piece of content from the Minecraft Marketplace, a great indication of Bedrock's modding potential.